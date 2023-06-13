How to complete Reporting for Duty Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, is now live on all platforms. Its campaign has six missions, wherein players disrupt Merryweather Security's corrupt operations as part of a renegade outfit named Los Santos Angels. The first job, Reporting for Duty, is a great introduction to the DLC update and features the upgraded Mammoth Avenger.

San Andreas Mercenaries missions become available after a phone call with Charlie Reed. However, he also lists some requirements without which the first job cannot be started. With that said, here is how to complete the Reporting for Duty Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

GTA Online players must have the Mammoth Avenger to complete Reporting for Duty Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

Avenger's Operations Terminal menu (Image via YouTube/TGG)

After the conversation with Charlie Reed, request the Mammoth Avenger's delivery via the Services tab in the GTA Online Interaction Menu. However, those who currently do not own the aircraft will have to purchase it from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,450,000.

You will also have to install the new Operations Terminal in it. Once these things are done, walk inside the aircraft and head towards the newly installed console. Here, click on the Project Overthrow icon to access all San Andreas Mercenaries missions. At first, only Reporting for Duty will be available, with the next ones being unlocked as you progress further.

Reporting for Duty tasks you with raiding the Davis Quartz Mining Facility and stealing Merryweather's cargo. Doing this will be a little difficult as there are several anti-aircraft systems installed at the quarry. However, you can put the Mammoth Avenger in Autopilot via the Interaction Menu and use its front turret to blow up the targets marked on the mini map.

Autopilot option in the Interaction Menu (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Once sufficient adversaries are neutralized, land the aircraft in the Davis Quartz quarry and head inside the Merryweather container indicated with a green icon.

Merryweather's cargo is stored in a Draugur in the container, which can be driven inside the Mammoth Avenger. Once this is done, get into the aircraft's cockpit and take-off.

The objective now is to return the stolen vehicle to the Los Santos Angels' facility. This phase isn't easy either, since Merryweather planes will try to shoot you down. This is where having multiple players on-board can help in completing this mission.

You can land the Mammoth Avenger anywhere close to Los Santos Angel's base of operations, and then drive the Draugur to the spot marked on the map. Once this is done, the Reporting for Duty Project Overthrow mission gets completed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

