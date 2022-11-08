5 most vital aspects of GTA Online's Interaction Menu

GTA Online is more than nine years old now and it's still getting new players every month. As such, it's a good idea to look at some of the best features the game has to offer. Its most underrated feature continues to be the Interaction Menu, which has numerous useful abilities hidden inside it.

Veterans of the game will most probably know about all these features or not, depending on how much of it is used, but for beginners, this might be entirely new knowledge. The Interaction Menu isn't used as much in the Story mode as it is in the online world, so getting to know the items present in it inside and out might be vital.

This article will list the five most vital aspects of the Interaction Menu that can be useful for players in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

GTA Online's Interaction Menu has a host of useful features beginners might not be aware of

1) Daily objectives

The Interaction Menu can be used to quickly check on the daily objectives, which, when completed, can get players a handsome reward every day. A reminder that a new set of daily objectives is available pops up on the screen the first time they log into GTA Online every day, but it can be easily missed.

Daily Objectives is the ninth option on the Interaction Menu that, when selected, will list out three of the day's objectives with a tick box next to each of them. Completing one will show a tick mark on the box so players can keep track of what's left to take care of.

2) Enable Passive mode

Players logging into the game can make use of this feature in the Interaction Menu to enter Passive mode and avoid being killed by griefers. This can also be quite useful for beginners who might not have enough weapons or vehicles to get away from a griefer and might get killed multiple times as a result.

It has to be noted that players will not be able to use any of their weapons while in Passive mode and it will take a few seconds to disable Passive mode.

3) Return personal vehicles to storage

This option wasn't available from the beginning and was only added two years back in 2020. Players looking to change their personal transport when not in their garage are often forced to ditch their ride, take an NPC's vehicle, and drive away before requesting the Mechanic for another.

This tedious and long process can be avoided by simply selecting the option on the Interaction Menu under Vehicles, and then selecting the "Return Personal Vehicle To Storage" option. Players can then ask the Mechanic for a new ride of their choice without having to drive away in an NPC's vehicle.

4) Change the spawn location

Players can also change their desired spawn location in the game by choosing it from the Interaction Menu. If they want to quickly head back to their Executive Office or their penthouse and don't mind moving to a new session, they can set up their desired location and find a new session to spawn at the same place.

On doing so, they will spawn at their desired location the next time they log into GTA Online, once it's updated in the Interaction Menu. Here's how they can change their spawn area from it:

Open the Interaction Menu.

Scroll down to the option Spawn Location.

Move left or right to choose the desired spawn location.

5) Ammo

Players don't always have to pay a visit to the nearest Ammu-nation to buy rounds for their weapons. They can use the Interaction Menu item to buy enough ammunition for their entire arsenal, given they have enough cash to make the purchase. This is quite useful in the middle of fights or when they aren't near an Ammu-nation store.

This works in both GTA 5 and GTA Online, and here's how players can get to the menu item:

Activate the Interaction Menu by holding down the View button or the Dualshock touchpad. Scroll down to the Inventory menu item. Scroll down to Ammo. Choose the required weapon, then choose to purchase either default rounds or full ammo.

Apart from all this, players can choose to be a CEO, change their vehicle access to friends or crew or none, and also change the events shown on the map, among many other useful features in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes