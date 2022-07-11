GTA Online passive mode: What is it, and how to enable/disable it?

Players are frequently irritated in GTA Online by griefers. The latter looks for a response from them, which means that if users get eliminated and become enraged because of their loss and start fighting with the griefers, it is a success as these infuriating gamers have managed to accomplish their goal.

However, there is a feature called the Passive mode that many new GTA Online players aren't even aware of. When engaged, it makes their character immortal. Therefore, users can let griefers do whatever they want until they grow bored and leave.

Although using Passive mode to combat griefers has significant drawbacks, such as gamers not being able to harm others or do specific missions, it is still an option.

Activating Passive mode in GTA Online

After users die for the first time in GTA Online, the Passive mode is introduced to them with a cutscene in which Cris Formage discusses online "death" and the passive function that works to stop it. Like Friendly Free Roam in Red Dead Redemption, the Passive mode prevents them from killing or being killed.

Gamers can access the Interaction Menu in GTA Online. The Xbox and PlayStation consoles have a back/select button that may be held down to access this. Holding the "M" key will bring it up for PC users.

They can scroll down and find a dedicated Passive mode tab. After doing that, players have to enable it. Since Title Update 1.07, this mode has been free to play to provide them and their friends with more options.

What happens when GTA Online users enable passive mode?

GTA Online players in passive mode are marked on the radar and map by an icon that appears above their heads. Passive mode prevents them from using firearms.

It is not possible to shoot at passive gamers. Weapons that deal area damage also won't damage or kill them.

Armaments with lock-on abilities, like the Homing Launcher and various vehicle-mounted Missiles, cannot target passive players.

Those in Passive mode are marked on the radar and map by an icon above their heads. This game type prevents users from using any weapons.

Opponents will fly through users in Passive mode even if they manage to collide. Since update 1.10, anyone who ends up killing a Passive mode gamer not traveling by vehicle is now responsible for the victim's medical expenses and vice versa.

After leaving Passive mode, there is a 5-minute cooldown before readers may reenter it.

Types of passive modes

Classic passive mode

Only the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of GTA Online include the classic passive mode. It won't work until the player is on foot, and it is immediately disabled when a vehicle is entered since any ride can be used as a weapon to run over others.

Gamers can use their weapon wheel again when inside a vehicle, which allows them to shoot, get shot at, and die. If they enter it when in Passive mode, it is not protected from harm.

Passive mode will immediately resume once users get out of a car. If they fire at another participant, the mode expires.

On the other hand, passive players on foot can be killed by active users in vehicles by being run over or struck by an object like an aircraft (including helicopter blades). The driver of the car will be responsible for any medical costs.

Enhanced passive mode

On Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, the Passive mode was altered to a ghost mode, comparable to the non-contact option in racing.

Passive mode gamers will appear to all others as a semi-transparent ghost when in enhanced passive mode, and vice versa. There will be no way for either player to hurt the other. Those with the Passive mode on cannot be killed while driving.

Passive users will activate the ghost mode on the car once they get inside. The same restrictions for the on-foot Passive mode apply here: neither the passive driver nor the vehicle will be able to be attacked or directly damaged by other gamers.

Freemode Events and Business Battles are inaccessible to players in Passive mode. Similarly, turning it on while participating in a Freemode Event will cause them to be removed from that event.

Additionally, whether a person has registered as the CEO, VIP, MC President, or is a member of an organization or MC, the Passive mode cannot be activated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far