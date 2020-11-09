GTA V: How to skip cutscenes in Story Mode?

GTA V is truly one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects, as they take their signature attention-to-detail to the next level with well-designed and well-written cutscenes that add a lot to the game.

Many have always argued that games should do away with cutscenes altogether as they aren't necessarily an organic part of the game design, but Rockstar seems to have found their footing when it comes to cutscenes.

The GTA games have some of the most well-acted and well-written cutscenes in gaming, especially GTA V. The motion capture of the actors work to perfection, and during the time of its release, they were some of the best cutscenes one had ever seen on the PS3/Xbox 360.

Even in 2020, players would be hard-pressed to find better cutscenes than the ones seen in GTA V. However, on a second playthrough, when the player is trying to rush through the game, the cutscenes could get in the way.

How to skip cutscenes in GTA V Story Mode?

When players are on a completionist playthrough the second time over, they are probably less appreciative of the somewhat long cutscenes in GTA V. While they are still nowhere nearly as long as a standard Kojima cutscene, they can still be pretty long.

On PC:

Simply press either 'Esc,' 'E,' or the 'Spacebar' to skip a cutscene in GTA V.

On PS3/4:

Press the 'Circle' button to skip the cutscenes in the game.

On Xbox 360/One:

Press the 'X' button to skip the cutscenes in the game.

Players could also just 'Pause' a cutscene; they can do so by going into the 'Pause Menu' while the cutscene is playing. GTA V's cutscenes are extremely well done and rarely venture into tedious territory. Yet, players can choose to skip it when they're on a second or third playthrough of the game.