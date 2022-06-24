Is GTA 5 RP free to play? How to download and more details

GTA 5 has a devoted and creative modding community that tries to bring out new gameplay strategies and experiences. Thousands of players around the internet search and download mods for Grand Theft Auto 5.

One such mod is GTA 5 RP, quite famous among players. This role-playing server offers customizable options where they can customize their character role and gameplay.

Everything about GTA 5 RP mod

GTA 5 RP is a free-to-play mod that allows users to create customizable stories in Grand Theft Auto 5 PC with the help of custom online servers. They can role-play whoever they want, including cops, businessmen, thugs, lawyers, and judges.

It also allows individuals to play any NPC available in the game. They should remember that while the mod is free, owning the latest version of the game is mandatory, which requires purchasing.

The RP mod stands out to be different from Grand Theft Auto Online as there are no sets of stories in the mod. Instead, they have pre-established stories by other real gamers.

Not all characters are tied to a particular story either, and some people can choose to create their plots as they play the game. RP servers allow players to teleport to different locations for their convenience.

Most treat the mod like a virtual life, where they can live out some wild fantasies.

Another feature of the mod states that if users get wasted or busted, they do not respawn immediately. Another person, a paramedic, arrives to revive the injured one.

Gamers don't instantly teleport when they get busted. Instead, they are taken to the relevant jail/prison.

How to download GTA 5 RP?

To run Grand Theft Auto 5 RP, players first need to download a custom multiplayer mod. One such famous mod is FiveM, which allows the creation of personalized multiplayer servers for them to enjoy in the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading the mod:

Download the FiveM mod on PC.

Users should note that the antivirus in their system should be disabled to install the software.

Once installed, they can add FiveM to the exclusion list of their antivirus software.

Gamers should ensure the version of GTA 5 on their systems is the latest.

They may run FiveM.exe by starting it from the Windows start menu.

After this, readers should be able to join an RP server.

Which server is best to run this mod?

Players think about getting the best server on board to run the game when joining a server. High-level RP servers are required to install the mod, typically entered through invitations.

Here are some high-level RP servers that can run the mod successfully:

NoPixel - One of the most popular servers is run by NoPixel. Some of the best streamers use this server. Mafia World - This server enhances user vision for a better and fresh Grand Theft Auto 5 Role-play experience. It also offers unique advantages like customizable businesses and corporations while every property is for sale. It allows readers to play as a cop, gangster, or money-hungry CEO. Eclipse RP - Another great option to serve the mod is that it hosts 200 gamers at one given time. It also offers post spots for jobs like Los Santos Customs and Los Santos Medical Services. GTA World - This server is text-based, requiring text messaging between players for interaction.

GTA RP stands out uniquely as it offers customizations where individuals are encouraged to live different lives using online servers. They can spend lots of time playing it while waiting anxiously for the next title.

