GTA Online: How to change a player’s spawn point

The ability to change spawn locations is very useful in GTA Online.

Without a doubt, the most successful players have multiple businesses to run. However, they can only go back and forth so many times. Los Santos and Blaine Country are spread apart for miles. It doesn't help that public lobbies are a danger zone full of enemies.

GTA Online is a vast open world experience, yet players need to find shortcuts. The good news is that they can get to where they need to be. It simply requires a basic knowledge of the menu system.

GTA Online players should always know where to spawn

The average public lobby is a chaotic mess in GTA Online. Griefers will hunt players down no matter what. Sometimes it's safer to spawn to a particular location, instead of going there in person.

Here's what players should do

GTA Online players have a few approaches they can take. Of course, they should be careful not to get attacked when doing so. Here's what they can do to change their current spawn location:

Open the Interaction Menu

Scroll down to " Spawn Location "

" Move left or right to select a new spawn

Alternatively, players can also use the following method:

Press start and head for the " Online " tab

" tab Scroll down to " Options "

" Go to " Spawn Location "

" Select a new spawn by moving left or right

Normally, players can spawn in random areas or at their last known location. With this method, they can selectively choose where they show up on the map. All they have to do is try a new session and see where they end up.

Players can also spawn inside their properties

Whether it's a safehouse or a business, GTA Online players have a lot of ground to cover. If there is a particular location they always visit, then it's a good idea to spawn there. For example, players that spend a lot of time in a Nightclub should consider showing up here.

Safety is a very important aspect of these spawn locations. If a player randomly spawns outside their safehouse or business, then it makes them very easy targets. Another player can easily run them over with a heavily armored vehicle.

Whenever a player spawns inside a safe area, they can figure out who's nearby with a mini-map. This will give them plenty of time to survey the area.

Players can teleport by changing their spawn location

GTA Online has a really big map, which makes travel a lot more difficult. Players might have several businesses spread out in Los Santos and Blaine County.

If a player wants to go inside a Bunker, they will have to travel across the countryside. Of course, they can speed up the process by teleporting instead. All they have to do is set a new spawn location, then find a new session.

As long as they have good internet speed, they will arrive there in no time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul