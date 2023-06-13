GTA Online Mercenaries DLC update officially launched on PC; size revealed to be 2.27 GB

The new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online summer DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, has been officially launched on PC. Its size has been revealed to be 2.27 GB on the Rockstar Games launcher, but it's only 1.79 GB on Steam or the Epic Games Launcher. As part of this DLC's campaign, players will be combating the corrupt Merryweather Security forces in a quest for supremacy.

After The Last Dose, launched in March 2023, San Andreas Mercenaries is the biggest DLC update of the year so far. Apart from bonus content, it will also introduce several quality-of-life upgrades in the game.

Hence, GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries can be the best DLC update of 2023.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update launched officially on PC, sized 2.27 GB

The all-new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update has been launched officially, and PC players can now start downloading it.

Most PC users own a copy of Grand Theft Auto V on Steam or the Epic Games Launcher. If they have the auto-update feature enabled in these applications, the update files will be downloaded automatically once an internet connection is established.

Alternatively, players can download the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update manually as well. Here are the steps to do this on Steam:

Access the Steam Application on your PC and go to Library located on the top left corner of the screen.

located on the top left corner of the screen. Look for Grand Theft Auto V and then right-click on its icon.

Once a drop-down menu pops up, use the Properties option to open a new window.

option to open a new window. Here, go to Local Files and then select Verify integrity of game files.

Epic Games Launcher users can do the following:

Go to the Library tab from the Epic Game Launcher's main menu.

tab from the Epic Game Launcher's main menu. Locate Grand Theft Auto V's icon and click on the three dots beneath it.

beneath it. Now, Click Manage to access a new tab.

to access a new tab. Here, toggle the Auto-Update button and exit the tab.

The update files, sized 1.79 GB, will then begin downloading.

Given its size, the update can take some time to download depending on the internet speed. Besides PC, San Andreas Mercenaries is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : On what platform will you play San Andreas Mercenaries? PC Console 0 votes