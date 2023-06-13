How to download new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update on PlayStation, PC and Xbox

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will be out in a few hours. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It looks like an action-packed adventure featuring several missions, new vehicles like the F-160 Raiju, and countless quality-of-life upgrades to enhance the game.

While long-term players must be familiar with the process of downloading new DLC updates, beginners might require some assistance. Here is how to download the new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

GTA Online guide: How to download new San Andreas Mercenaries update on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

1) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Go to the Grand Theft Auto V icon on the PlayStation main menu.

on the PlayStation main menu. Now, use the Options button on your DualShock 4 or DualSense controllers to open a new menu on your screen.

button on your DualShock 4 or DualSense controllers to open a new menu on your screen. Use the Check for Update option to look for an update.

option to look for an update. When the system shows that an update is available, select [Go to Downloads].

Following these steps will commence the San Andreas Mercenaries update download on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

2) Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Go to My Games and Applications .

. Now, in the Games and Apps panel, scroll down towards the Games option.

panel, scroll down towards the option. Click on Grand Theft Auto V and select Manage Game after a pop-up window opens.

after a pop-up window opens. Finally, select Updates.

This will start downloading the new San Andreas Mercenaries update on all Xbox consoles.

3) PC

a) Steam

Open the Steam application on your PC and head to the Library tab from the main menu.

tab from the main menu. Upon locating the Grand Theft Auto V icon, right-click on it.

In the displayed options, select Properties .

. In the pop-up menu, go to Local Files .

. Now, click on Verify integrity of game files to start downloading the update.

b) Epic Games Launcher

Open the Epic Games Launcher application and access the Library section.

section. Now, locate the Grand Theft Auto V icon and click on the three dots below it.

Then, select Manage, and on the newly opened tab, toggle on the Auto Update button to start downloading the update.

If players have the auto-update option enabled on their system, whether it is PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, the new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will be downloaded automatically.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can also pre-load the GTA Online DLC update. They can follow the same steps to download it well ahead of time.

