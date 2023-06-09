5 big features coming in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update next week

GTA Online's new DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will arrive on June 13, 2023. As part of this patch, Rockstar Games is going to introduce tons of major features and improvements. This was mentioned by the studio in its recent Newswire posts. For those wondering, the new DLC content will be accessible after this title's summer update is launched next week.

While new vehicles and campaign missions related to this patch are the main talking points among fans, fresh gameplay changes will improve the overall experience. With that in mind, here is a list of five major features coming with GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023.

Custom description tags and 4 other big features coming with GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Career Progress

Career Progress is a brand new feature in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Career Progress is a brand new feature coming with San Andreas Mercenaries next week. It will help players in keeping track of their in-game progress, much like features that display kill counts and K/D Ratio in many other games. However, the details regarding what statistics this inclusion will display have not been disclosed yet.

Career Progress will be accessible from the game's Main Menu as well as the Pause Menu. Unfortunately, it will only be available for players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

2) Mors Mutual Insurance overhaul

Mors Mutual Insurance is the agency that helps with reclaiming destroyed vehicles. However, its fee is relative to the vehicle's cost, and currently, only one automobile can be claimed at a time. This makes the entire process quite lengthy. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has confirmed a new mechanic for this feature that will let players claim all their destroyed vehicles simultaneously.

Furthermore, if a vehicle is lost during a GTA Online Contact mission, gamers will be able to recover them absolutely free of cost. Due to the nature of this title, players often have their personal possessions wrecked. Luckily, they will have a better experience reclaiming them going forward.

3) F-160 Raiju VTOL and Stealth Mode

The F-160 Raiju is a brand new plane coming with GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life F-35 Lightning combat aircraft and will play an important role in this summer update's campaign missions. The Stealth Mode has been confirmed for this plane, much like the Buckingham Akula, an impressive helicopter in GTA Online.

The jet will also feature Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL), which was spotted in this DLC update's teaser. Interestingly, this title's developers have switched the VTOL controls to the L3/LS button on consoles.

4) Custom description tags for garages

Requesting owned vehicles from the garage mechanic is a handy feature in the game. However, problems start when players own a multitude of rides and have to sort through their collection for the right one. In an effort to rectify this issue, Rockstar Games is introducing Custom description tags.

This new feature will accelerate the search for a specific vehicle when requesting a car or a bike from this title's garage mechanic. Additionally, players will be able to search floor-wise when requesting a four or two-wheeler stored in the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage in GTA Online.

5) Rank requirement removals

Currently, some in-game commodities require players to attain a certain rank before they become accessible. However, after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, a few of them will no longer have that prerequisite. Rockstar Games confirmed in its latest Newswire post that rank requirements for Daily Objectives will be dropped in this game's DLC.

Players will be assigned a specific Body Armor type upon selecting this option from the weapon wheel based on their health bar. Gaining rank will no longer be required to purchase this piece of gear.

