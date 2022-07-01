List of Lester Crest Contact Missions in GTA Online

Lester Crest gives GTA Online players a ton of Contact Missions to do with 19 currently available. Keep in mind that this list won't include missions that got cut in the current version of the game. Similarly, this list will also mention which jobs can be done solo.

Many of Lester Crest's Contact Missions in GTA Online can be done early in one's playthrough, making them useful for new players who need to grind money for some valuable items. These jobs are also eligible for event week bonuses (such as double cash and RP).

GTA Online: Full list of Lester Crest Contact Missions

Here is the complete list of all Lester Crest Contact Missions in GTA Online:

A Titan of a Job

Bust Out

By Land, Sea and Air

Cops Capacity

Crime Scenester

Denial of Service

Dock to Stock

Four Trailers

Hack and Dash

High Priority Case

Landing Strip

Last Chopper Outta LS

Master Data

On Maneuvers

Quarry Quarry

Sinking Feeling

Stocks and Scares

Teaser Trailer

The Parking Garage

The following missions cannot be done solo (they require at least one other teammate):

By Land, Sea and Air

Docks to Stocks

Landing Strip

Last Chopper Outta LS

Sinking Feeling

The Parking Garage

Hence, solo GTA Online players are recommended to do any of the previously listed jobs except the ones shown above.

Each job varies in terms of difficulty, rank requirements, and payouts. The next section of this article will cover how players can select a specific Contact Mission from Lester Crest in GTA Online. Learning this method will allow them to see certain things such as "Rating" and "Opens at Rank." If the "Rating" section is high (80% or higher), then it's generally good.

How to start these jobs

An example of selecting one of the relevant jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no need for gamers to go to Lester's location on the world map to do these jobs or call him to request for one. An alternative way to personally select a specific job is to do the following:

Pause the game. Go to Online -> Quick Join -> Play Job -> Rockstar Created -> Missions. Select any of the 19 aforementioned Contact Missions.

If it's an event week, players should notice that there will be a 2x RP and 2x cash (or 3x in some weeks) in the top right of the mission's image. They can bookmark the jobs they like, which can help them farm them in the future. It's worth noting that players can choose to do only a few of Lester Crest's Contact Missions. They don't need to deal with all 19 on these event weeks.

Other notes

He's involved in other jobs that are separate from the 19 previously mentioned missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth mentioning that Lester Crest gives several other jobs, but they don't count as Contact Missions (so they don't receive event week bonuses). Examples include:

All heists that he's involved in

Steal Supplies (Bikers)

Protection Missions (Bikers)

Sale Missions (Bikers)

Some event weeks can affect those jobs, but they're not always on the same ones as those that affect his 19 regular missions.

