GTA Online weekly update for June 30, 2022

The current event week in GTA Online will be celebrating the 4th of July with a bunch of Independence Day-themed rewards. There's also an active 3x money bonus on Independence Day Land Races, and players will also be getting free gifts, including a motorcycle.

The discounts, in general, are a bit lackluster, which might disappoint some fans. The Test Track rides, the HSW Test Ride car, and the Podium Vehicle are all the same as they were the week prior. This week is also not as profitable as last week in terms of earning bonus money and RP.

However, there are still some good opportunities to profit this week. All the details about this Independence Day week have been laid out below.

Independence Day weekly event kicks off in GTA Online: 3x bonuses, free vehicle, and more

#GTAOnline Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)3x GTA$ on- Independence Day Land Races3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Running Back (Remix)2x GTA$ & RP on- Lester Contact MissionsFree Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)3x GTA$ on- Independence Day Land Races3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Running Back (Remix)2x GTA$ & RP on- Lester Contact MissionsFree Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute#GTAOnline https://t.co/DKBOLvdCGN

Dinka RT3000 (resale value of $1,029,000)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, three days in a row)

Obey Tailgater S

Annis ZR350

Karin Calico GTF

Imponte Arbiter GT

Time Trial - Elysian Island

HSW Time Trial - North Chumash

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site I

#GTAOnline 50% Off Independence Day Content (Clothes, Makeup, Weapon Tints ...etc)40% Off Facilities (+Renovations)50% Off- Liberator ($371,007)- Zentorno ($362,500)40% Off- Ignus ($1,659,000)30% Off- MOC ($857,500 - $980,000)- Tempesta ($930,300)- Tug ($875,000) 50% Off Independence Day Content (Clothes, Makeup, Weapon Tints ...etc)40% Off Facilities (+Renovations)50% Off- Liberator ($371,007)- Zentorno ($362,500)40% Off- Ignus ($1,659,000)30% Off- MOC ($857,500 - $980,000)- Tempesta ($930,300)- Tug ($875,000)#GTAOnline

#GTAOnline Event Cargo Business Battle Items:- Statue of Happiness Top- Pisswasser Beer Hat- Benedict Beer Hat- Patriot Beer Hat- Supa Wet Beer Hat Event Cargo Business Battle Items:- Statue of Happiness Top- Pisswasser Beer Hat- Benedict Beer Hat- Patriot Beer Hat- Supa Wet Beer Hat#GTAOnline https://t.co/SbJcKdvuI3

Independence day special update

As Rockstar celebrates the 4th of July in Grand Theft Auto Online, a ton of discounts and bonuses with a patriotic theme can be seen in-game. The Liberator and the Sovereign are prime examples, with both vehicles bearing paint jobs depicting the Star-Spangled Banner.

On the bright side, players will get another week to grab the Dinka RT3000 from the Casino. Also, having 3x cash and RP bonuses is preferable to only being limited to 2x bonuses. Overall, this week's Grand Theft Auto Online update is a mixed bag.

