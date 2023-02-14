5 best helicopters to buy in GTA Online post Los Santos Drug Wars, ranked

GTA Online allows its players to accomplish things that would be tough in real life. Some people wish to drive fast sports vehicles without fear, while others fantasize about flying jets and helicopters.

Rockstar Games has provided gamers with a wide range of helicopters to pick from. Some are fast, while others are loaded with weapons, yet others provide both. In this article, we will look at the five greatest helicopters and their features among the vast array of aircraft available in the game for players to control in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Cost and characteristics of Akula and 4 other helicopters in GTA Online

5) Valkyrie

Fifth on the list is Valkyrie, a military aircraft manufactured by Buckingham in the game. The prime inspiration for this model is the Bell UH-1Y Venom, manufactured by Americal Bell for US Marines. But unlike the Venom, the exhausts are extremely near each other, a feature similar to Bell 212/412. Moreover, it features a Fenestron tail rotor from a Eurocopter Dauphin or Kamov Ka-60, which has a similar empennage.

Valkyrie comes in at 145 mph, or 233.35 km/h for its top speed and the aircraft can hold out against :

One Homing Missile

One RPG/Sticky Bomb

One Tank Cannon

Two Explosive Rounds.

This aircraft costs between $2,850,000 and $3,790,500 and can be obtained from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The players will, however, be unable to sell this vehicle.

4) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a compact-looking weaponized attack helicopter manufactured in the game by Nagasaki. This helicopter is based on the real-life AH-6 Little Bird light observation military aircraft.

Buzzard clocks in at a top speed of 145mph or 233.35 km/h, and+ when under attack, it withstands :

One Homing Missile

One RPG/Sticky Bomb

One Tank Cannon

Two Explosive Rounds

It is available for $1,750,000 in GTA Online from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. It can also be obtained in GTA 5's story mode by stealing or buying it for $2,000,000. It cannot be resold.

3) FH-1 Hunter

The FH1-Hunter was added to GTA Online with the Smuggler Run update in 2017. It is a weaponized and armored aircraft based on the real-life Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, AH-64, RAH-66 Comanche helicopter

This aircraft has a top speed of 141.50 mph or 227.72 km/h, making it slower than the previous 2 aircraft. However, it makes up for it with its toughness by being able to resist :

Three Homing Missiles,

Three RPG/Sticky Bombs,

One Tank Cannon

Seven Explosive Rounds.

$4,123,000 is the amount needed to be paid to own the FH-1 Hunter from Warstock Cache & Carry. It can be sold for $2,473,800 and +$2,817,805 when fully upgraded.

2) Sparrow

Sparrow stands out on this list as a weaponized civilian helicopter added to GTA Online with the Caiyo Perico Heist update in 2020. The Bell-47 Sioux has been taken as the inspiration for it.

Sparrow is one of the fastest helicopters in the game, clocking in at a top speed of 168.75 mph or 271.58 km/h, making it significantly faster than any aircraft on this list, and this beast can resist :

One Homing Missile

One RPG/Sticky Bomb

One Tank Cannon

Two Explosive Rounds

$1,815,000 is the price that GTA Online players will have to pay to buy the Sparrow from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

1) Akula

Akula is a fast and heavily weaponized military helicopter in GTA Online added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update. Its special feature is Stealth Mode which shields the aircraft from being detected on enemy radars. The Akula is based on the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, Kamov Ka-50 Black Shark real-life helicopter.

The top speed of this aircraft is 157.25 mph or 253.07 Km/h, making it faster than the Valkyrie, Sparrow, and FH-1 Hunter. Moreover, it can withstand the following:

Three Homing missiles

Three RPG/Sticky Bombs

One Tank Cannon

Seven Explosive Rounds

Akula is listed for $3,704,050 on the Warstock Cache & Carry website and can be resold for $2,222,430 and $2,777,355 when fully upgraded.

Rockstar Games has created several high-end aircraft to make their game an exciting experience for their player base. All of the helicopters on this list are excellent choices for GTA Online players to pick and choose from based on what features they want in their vehicles and what their online budget allows them to afford.

