GTA Online’s Akula: Is it worth buying?

The Akula is an excellent helicopter in GTA Online, especially if one enjoys playing Freemode in Public Sessions.

The main draw of the Akula is its ability to go off the radar. Keep in mind that this ability is separate from the one where players call Lester or use the Ghost Organization ability. For comparison's sake, the only other helicopter with this ability is the Annihilator Stealth.

The Akula is also cheaper and faster than the Annihilator Stealth. Hence, there isn't much competition for this niche. However, some players might wonder if this military helicopter is good in a vacuum.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Advantages and disadvantages of the Akula in GTA Online

The front view of this military helicopter (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the advantages of the Akula in GTA Online:

One of the very few aircraft with a stealth mode

The fifth-fastest top speed for a helicopter

One of the best acceleration stats in its vehicle class

Can withstand a few direct hits from Homing Missiles

Good maneuverability

Has the option of using either a Missile Barrage or Homing Missiles

Can also use four different types of bombs

Here are some disadvantages worth considering:

Fifth-most expensive helicopter (not factoring in Trade Prices)

Cannot be used in races

There are better aircraft for dogfights

Use is limited within private sessions

Ultimately, the Akula is a solid option that many GTA Online players won't regret purchasing.

Stealth Mode

This helicopter debuted in The Doomsday Heist update several years ago (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main draw of the Akula is its Stealth Mode. It allows everybody in the helicopter to be off the radar, meaning that other players cannot track them down unless they have visual sight of the vehicle.

Such a feature makes it incredibly valuable in Freemode since it greatly reduces the chances of the player getting griefed, especially if they're trying to do a mission.

Stealth Mode can also reduce the pilot's Wanted Level. If they have 3-stars or higher, their Wanted Level will be reduced to just 2-stars. By that point, evading the cops is a breeze.

One downside is that players cannot use weapons while Stealth Mode is active. If necessary, they can always turn it off before ambushing a player.

The Akula is worth purchasing once players have all the necessities in GTA Online

Another screenshot featuring this helicopter (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Akula isn't like the Kosatka. It is not a vehicle that players need to buy as soon as they start the game to make some serious bank.

However, it's a solid aircraft that players should consider getting once they have all the bare necessities and want something useful to enhance their gameplay.

If players enjoy Public Sessions, this helicopter is a worthwhile investment. This statement is especially true if the vehicle is available at a discount, as its biggest drawback in GTA Online is its hefty price tag. Unlocking its Trade Price saves you nearly $1 million in the game.

