5 fastest helicopters in GTA Online (post-Criminal Enterprises update)

The Criminal Enterprises DLC introduced one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online at the update's start. The vehicle is known as Conada, and it's among the top five in its vehicle class when it comes to top speed. This is an impressive feat in and of itself, but some gamers might wonder what its competition looks like.

This article will highlight the five fastest helicopters in GTA Online, based on Broughy1322's data. Do note that the entries here will only include options from or before The Criminal Enterprises update. Anything that might be faster but debuted after that update won't show up here.

Five fastest helicopters in GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update for players to try

5) Akula (157.25 mph)

The Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,704,050 ($2,785,000 at Trade Price)

The most notable thing about this helicopter is that it includes a stealth-mode feature. Basically, the Akula can travel around the map without being caught on any radar. This ability also reduces players' Wanted Level to two stars in the situation where they have more. Do note that the vast majority of all other vehicles lack this capability.

Another interesting aspect is the Akula's missile barrage, allowing it to shoot four missiles in quick succession. Apart from that, it has the usual homing missiles that GTA Online players know and love. Gamers must complete the Doomsday Heist to unlock the Trade Price for this entry.

4) Swift Deluxe (157.75 mph)

The Swift Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $5,150,000

The most expensive helicopter in the game is actually quite impressive. Overpriced as it may be, the Swift Deluxe is the fourth fastest member in its vehicle class, which isn't bad at all. Most importantly, it does that while being as gaudy as possible with its golden design.

One thing players should bear in mind is that the regular Swift only goes up to 156.5 mph. However, it costs $3,650,000 less by comparison.

3) Conada (158.75 mph)

The Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,450,000 ($1,837,500 at Trade Price)

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has introduced one new helicopter in GTA Online. That vehicle is the Conada. Thankfully, this chopper is worth its price.

It has the best lap time out of the five entries on this list, according to Broughy1322's data. In fact, it has the best lap time in its vehicle class overall, being three seconds faster than the Akula.

GTA Online players can unlock the Conada's Trade Price by completing Agent ULP's Cleanup mission. Cleanup was introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update as the last of Agent ULP's assignments in Operation Paper Trail. Skilled gamers should have no problem completing this mission.

2) Volatus (161.25 mph)

The Volatus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,295,000

The Volatus is the fastest non-weaponized helicopter in GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update. It's similar to the Swift Deluxe in that it has a luxury compartment in the back. However, this vehicle is available only at a fraction of the cost.

The Volatus can be a bit unstable to fly at times, but it is still an excellent aircraft to use if GTA Online players only care about top speed.

1) Sparrow (168.75 mph)

The Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,815,000

The final helicopter to discuss is the Sparrow. It's significantly faster than the Volatus and is the second-fastest in its vehicle class. Not only that but Sparrow is also weaponized. It even includes a few countermeasures, something that many of the aforementioned vehicles on this list lack.

One of the best aspects of the Sparrow is its ability to spawn from the Kosatka. It's a terrific aircraft to use on any Cayo Perico Heist prep mission, especially for players who lack the Oppressor Mk II. However, it's worth noting the Sparrow cannot be used in standard races.

