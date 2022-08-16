How to store the Conada in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

It has been a while, but Rockstar Games has finally added another helicopter to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The last time such a vehicle was added to the game was during the Cayo Perico update in December 2020. Helicopters are a reliable mode of transportation and need to be stored in a specific property.

The Conada is similar to vehicles like the Maverick or the Frogger. If players want to get this helicopter in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, they should ensure that they meet a few requirements beforehand.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Where to store the Buckingham Conada in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Put the helicopter inside the Hangar

Players will need to buy their own aircraft storage facility to store a helicopter. In order to do so, they need to pull up their phone, browse the web, and look for Maze Bank Foreclosures. It should be advertised on the main page.

A Hangar is an extremely costly investment in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, as they range from $1,200,000 to $5,670,000.

It is highly recommended that players get a Hangar in Fort Zancudo. By doing so, they will avoid increasing their wanted level if they fly to close to the airbase.

How to buy the Conada

Players need to buy the Conada from the Elitás Travel website. To do so, they should pull up their phone, click on the web browser, then click on "Money and Services." Scroll all the way down to Elitás Travel.

Once they enter the website, players can purchase the Conada for $2,450,000. They can also get a discounted price of $1,837,500 if they complete the final mission in Operation Paper Trail, titled Cleanup.

Once they buy the helicopter, players can store the Conada inside their Hangar. They can also request a delivery with the Interaction Menu.

The Buckingham Conada can be customized in the Hangar Aircraft Workshop

Players must fully upgrade the Conada if they want to maximize its potential. They will need to get a workshop in order to customize their aircraft, which will cost them a grand total of $1,150,000.

Though it is a lot of money to spend, the investment will pay off in the end. Players can get everything from performance upgrades to custom paint jobs in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

A brief review of the Conada

The Conada is a nimble and lightweight aircraft. It does not have a tail rotor, which makes it less prone to crashing. The helicopter offers a good top speed and handling, so it will get the players where they need to be.

Unfortunately, the Conada lacks protective measures against weaponized vehicles. Players are better off using it during private sessions. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises now allows missions in solo lobbies, so the Conada remains a viable helicopter.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman