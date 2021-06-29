GTA Online hangar guide: Which is the best hangar in the game?

Hangars in GTA Online are way more than fancy storage space for planes. Purchasing a hangar opens up a ton of possibilities in the game world.

Hangars act as a gateway to the Smugglers Run DLC content as all DLC content requires players to own a hangar.

The hangar lets players start a smuggling business where they can steal cargo, get it back to the hangar and sell it in bulk for a profit.

GTA 5 has three categories of planes- small planes, medium planes and large planes like a cargoplane or a commercial airplane. The hangar can also store up to twelve small, five medium and two large planes.

Players can purchase hangars from the foreclosure section of the Maze Bank website. But which is the best hangar to buy in GTA Online? Well, all hangars in the game are kind of the same once bought. The thing that sets them apart is the location and price.

The best hangar in GTA Online

Based on location and price, the Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 is the best hangar to purchase in GTA Online.

The hangar is located near Sandy Shores which means that it is not near any skyscrapers, so players can fly low easily as the area has clear airspace. The size of the Fort Zancudo runway is also a bonus as players can land and take off their aircraft with ease.

The hangar also gives players access to roam a section of the Fort Zancudo military base without getting a wanted level. Players can also fly over the Fort Zancudo military base without any trouble. All these perks are given to employees as well, so players can give their friends access to the base if they are a part of the players organization.

The Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 costs $2,650,000. It is a bit more expensive than some of the other hangars but it is worth the price.

