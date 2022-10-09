The Kosatka is one of the most important assets for a gamer to purchase early on in their playthrough of GTA Online. Owning this vehicle is pivotal to grinding The Cayo Perico Heist, leading players to eventually earn plenty of money. By that point, beginners might wonder, "What to buy after the Kosatka in GTA Online?"

The answer to that question will vary from player to player. After all, one's progress and desires won't necessarily be the same as others. Hence, this article will focus on a number of scenarios that may be relevant for beginners who have no idea what to do with their newfound wealth.

Some ideas of what to buy after the Kosatka in GTA Online

GTA Online players will see the Kosatka a lot when they are grinding (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is an extremely quick overview of possible things to buy after the Kosatka in GTA Online:

Sparrow

Businesses

Investing in Bunker Research

Upgrades to weapons and businesses

Vehicles

It's vital to mention that the Kosatka enables the best moneymaker for a solo player: The Cayo Perico Heist. Grinding the heist whenever it's available will give players plenty of money for whatever they wish to purchase in the future.

There will eventually come a time when the player has everything they want. By that point, they can buy anything they want.

Sparrow

The Sparrow is a good helicopter for making The Cayo Perico grind more bearable (Image via Rockstar Games)

This suggestion is for new GTA Online players who bought a Kosatka but don't own any good vehicle for grinding the Cayo Perico Heist prep missions. Remember, time is money. The faster one can complete a heist, the sooner they can get their money.

The Sparrow is stored in the Kosatka and is a weaponized helicopter that's fast and powerful. Thus, it's extremely easy to use when starting any Cayo Perico Heist prep mission.

Saving time on every grind adds up quickly. Also, the Sparrow only costs $1,815,000.

Businesses

A Nightclub is a good business to get (Image via Rockstar Games)

New players may or may not own a business by the time they acquire a Kosatka. If they're on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, they're guaranteed to own at least one business by virtue of Career Builder. However, there are still several good properties to own in GTA Online.

Depending on one's progress, they can consider buying a:

Nightclub

Office

Special Cargo Warehouse

Vehicle Warehouse

Clubhouse

Any of the MC Businesses

Bunker

Agency

Auto Shops

Arcade

Hangar

Each property has something to offer the player. For example, Nightclubs are fantastic if one wants the best passive income in the game, whereas Bunkers can unlock new weapon modifications for Mk II weapons via Research.

Bunker research

There are two ways to spend money on Bunker Research:

Fast-track everything Buy supplies, assign staff to Research, and wait

Either way, the player will have to spend a good amount of money to unlock everything in GTA Online. What one gets out of their Research is random, but some good rewards include:

Weapon upgrades for Mk II guns

Ballistic Equipment

Weaponized Vehicle Liveries

Upgrades to weapons and businesses

Having more garage floors is nice (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online enthusiasts buy the bare minimum when it comes to weapons and businesses. However, both have several upgrades and customizable features that might interest gamers.

Typically, weapon upgrades are much cheaper than business upgrades. Mk II weapons are good examples of an upgrade that new players should prioritize, as they are much better than their original counterparts. Not all guns have an Mk II variant, but they still tend to have other good options, like extended ammo or a grip.

Business upgrades come in two forms:

Genuinely useful content Just cosmetic stuff

Something like garage add-ons would be in the former category. Each business is different, so players are recommended to check them all out.

Vehicles

The Vigero ZX is an excellent Muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best parts of GTA Online is the great diversity when it comes to vehicles. Gamers have everything from sleek Sports cars to futuristic weaponized vehicles. There's an option out there for everybody, with some great contenders including:

Oppressor Mk II

Terrorbyte

Toreador

Vigero ZX (with HSW upgrades)

Akula

Cargobob

Of course, not everything has to be meta. Some players might want a fun gimmick, like the Cheburek having cardboard modifications. There are nearly 700 vehicles in this game, meaning there is bound to be something for everybody.

On a related note, anybody who bought the Kosatka and has completed several Cayo Perico Heists might already have everything they want from the discussed topics here. That said, it is worth mentioning that they could purchase a whole new wardrobe if they wanted to look more fashionable.

