Everything GTA Online players should know about the Kosatka

The Kosatka is a popular submersible vehicle for GTA Online players to own.

Its main source of popularity ties into The Cayo Perico Heist. This submarine and its inhabitants (most notably, Pavel) play a key role in that heist. The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best moneymaking methods in GTA Online, which makes the Kosatka a popular vehicle by default.

It's not particularly impressive on its own merits, but it does have some unique attributes that some GTA Online players may enjoy. It is a command center, so one can enter its interior, collect several pickups and perform a few unique functions in it.

What GTA Online players should know about the Kosatka

The Kosatka is a submarine (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist update introduced the Kosatka to GTA Online back on 15 December 2020. This vehicle plays an integral role in the heist, so GTA Online players must purchase it.

The submarine does have a few other notable features that GTA Online faithful should know about.

The Kosatka's performance in GTA Online

The Kosatka is slow, sluggish, and not too suitable for combat (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Kosatka has a top speed of 41.50 mph (66.79 km/h). Its primary purpose in GTA Online is to give players access to The Cayo Perico Heist. Both the preparations and the finale involve it in some capacity.

Given its large size, the Kosatka isn't a practical vehicle to operate. It has the same dive depth limit as other submersible vehicles, and players can also set it on autopilot.

It can only withstand 12 homing rockets. As a bonus, the Kosatka can go off the radar (or use the Sonar System to see other hidden foes). It has torpedoes, a periscope missile launcher, and a guided missile system. All offensive measures are short ranged.

The Kosatka's price in GTA Online and minor details

The Kosatka costs several million dollars in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can purchase the Kosatka from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,200,000. However, it also has several upgrades, but that will cost $9,085,000.

One can request the vehicle or a Sparrow, Avisa, or Dinghy associated with it. The player can also tell Pavel to return the Kostaka to its storage and limit visitors, so nobody can enter it. Scuba gear is also available in this vehicle.

Fast traveling to other locations costs $10,000 usually, but players can reduce it to $2,000 upon completing the Cayo Perico Heist. The locations are:

Vespucci Beach

South Palomino Highlands

North Palomino Highlands

Davis Quartz

Chumash

Pacific Bluffs

Procopio Beach

San Chianski

Mount Gordo

Paleto Forest

North Chumash

Elysian Island

It also has a daily fee of $150.

GTA Online pickups in the Kosatka

Where the Vintage Pistol spawns (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can acquire E-Cola and Redwood cigarettes for free. They can also get a free:

Assault Rifle

Compact Rifle

Flare Gun

MG

Molotov Cocktail

RPG

Vintage Pistol

Customization options

The Kosatka has a few customization options in GTA Online. Changing its color scheme costs $75,000, regardless of the color chosen (sans the default option). Flags don't cost anything, but not every flag is included.

Other customization options consist of:

Sonar Station ($1,200,000)

Guided Missiles ($1,900,000)

Weapon Workshop ($350,000)

Sparrow in the Moon Pool ($1,815,000)

Kraken Avisa in the Moon Pool ($1,545,000)

