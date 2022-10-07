GTA Online’s cardboard car available at 50% off during this week’s update: Rune Cheburek details

The Rune Cheburek offers GTA Online players the opportunity to put actual cardboard on it using customizable parts. This week's update presents this vehicle at a 50% discount, which reduces its already low price of $145,000 down to a paltry $72,500.

However, the car doesn't come with cardboard parts right away. Instead, the player needs to customize it and purchase those modifications for $100 each. It's vital to mention that this vehicle has six areas where gamers can modify it with cardboard.

Rune Cheburek discount in this week's update in GTA Online: Cardboard car information

Rune Cheburek price

This week's update offers the following cars at Premium Deluxe Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who are unsure as to whether they'd like the Rune Cheburek or not can take it for a test drive at Premium Deluxe Motorsport. The Cheburek offered here is painted black with a Rust livery attached to it. This vehicle is also one of five cars available in this week's update.

Gamers can also opt to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website. Either way, it will only cost players $72,500.

Cardboard customization

Here are the parts where players can add cardboard to this car:

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Hood

Roof

Skirt

Spoiler

Getting all of these will only cost players $600. Of course, gamers can also customize their Rune Cheburek in other ways, but that will cost far more than the aforementioned amount.

Rune Cheburek stats

This is what the car looks like without any modifications or liveries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the relevant stats for this car:

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Sports Classic Top Speed: 108.75 mph (30th in its class)

108.75 mph (30th in its class) Lap Time: 1:12.006 (23rd in its class)

This infamous cardboard car isn't a practical vehicle for races. Its top speed and lap time are incredibly poor for its vehicle class. Not to mention, this vehicle also seems to bounce a bit when driving, making it unreliable for any serious race.

Hence, the main reason to purchase this car is if GTA Online players like the novelty of owning an automobile with a ton of cardboard modifications. That's a niche that no other vehicle can offer, making the Rune Cheburek rather unique in this regard.

Other discounts for this week's update in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

There are several other vehicles available at a discount in this week's update for GTA Online:

50% off the Bravado Banshee 900R

50% off the Pegassi Infernus

40% off the Emperor Vectre

40% off the Prifster Growler

30% off the Benefactor Streiter

30% off the Karin Calico GTF

30% off the Ocelot Stromberg

There are also some Agency-related discounts:

40% off all Agencies

40% off all Agency's modifications and upgrades

50% off the Music Studio's merchandise

Besides that, this week's update has some new content for GTA Online players to enjoy as well. The 10F has finally made its debut, and there is also a new Adversary Mode known as Judgement Day.

Winning three rounds of Judgement Day will give players $300,000 within 72 hours. The full details of this week's update are available to read on the Newswire embedded in the above tweet.

