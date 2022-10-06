Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus are all available through this week’s Halloween update in GTA Online

Three old vehicles have returned to GTA Online in this week's update, just in time for the Halloween season. Those vehicles are the Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus. Do note that players can't buy them outside this event unless they have already purchased them at least once.

Thus, some players may wish to take advantage of this week's Halloween update. The three vehicles are priced at:

Franken Stange: $550,000

$550,000 Lurcher: $650,000

$650,000 Sanctus: $1,995,000

There aren't any Trade Prices for any of these options. All three vehicles are available to purchase via Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website.

This offer lasts until November 1, 2022.

Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come:

The relevant passage from that Newswire reads:

"Along with that grim atmosphere, the LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, and Albany Lurcher have also returned — available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website only through November 1."

GTA Online players can visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos via their in-game phone, should they be interested in purchasing any of these three vehicles.

You can get the Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus in GTA Online's Halloween update

The Franken Stange, as it appears in this weekly update's promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers have nearly a month to decide whether these three vehicles are worth it or not. Here are some basic facts regarding these Franken Stange:

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Sports Classic Top Speed: 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h)

Similarly, here is some information related to the Lurcher:

Vehicle Class: Muscle

Muscle Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

Finally, here are some details about the Sanctus in GTA Online:

Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Motorcycle Top Speed: 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h)

Combine those with a suite of customizations, and you've got an excellent value proposition.



The new Obey 10F sports car has a lot of things going for it: air intake slots, titanium valvetrain, a muscular engine.

There are several other things to look forward to in this week's Halloween update. Here is a quick primer on everything happening:

The 10F finally makes its debut

Judgement Day is a brand new Adversary Mode

2x cash and RP for Judgement Day

$300,000 bonus for winning three rounds of Judgement Day

Free War Mask

Get a Gray Vintage Frank Mash by completing a Short Trip

2x cash and RP on Short Trips

The return of the Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus

New Premium Test Rides, Premium Deluxe Motorsport vehicles, and Luxury Autos cars

Caracara is on the Casino Podium this week

Casco is the Car Meet's Prize Ride for this week

2x cash and RP on Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches

2x cash and RP on Security Contracts

Several discounts, including 30% off the Stromberg

Most of these only last for this week's update in GTA Online. However, the three Halloween vehicles are available to purchase for the whole month.

