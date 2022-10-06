Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus are all available through this week’s Halloween update in GTA Online

Three old vehicles have returned to GTA Online in this week's update, just in time for the Halloween season. Those vehicles are the Franken Stange, Lurcher, and Sanctus. Do note that players can't buy them outside this event unless they have already purchased them at least once.
Thus, some players may wish to take advantage of this week's Halloween update. The three vehicles are priced at:
- Franken Stange: $550,000
- Lurcher: $650,000
- Sanctus: $1,995,000
There aren't any Trade Prices for any of these options. All three vehicles are available to purchase via Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website.
This offer lasts until November 1, 2022.
The relevant passage from that Newswire reads:
"Along with that grim atmosphere, the LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, and Albany Lurcher have also returned — available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website only through November 1."
GTA Online players can visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos via their in-game phone, should they be interested in purchasing any of these three vehicles.
Gamers have nearly a month to decide whether these three vehicles are worth it or not. Here are some basic facts regarding these Franken Stange:
- Vehicle Class: Sports Classic
- Top Speed: 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h)
Similarly, here is some information related to the Lurcher:
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
- Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)
Finally, here are some details about the Sanctus in GTA Online:
- Vehicle Class: Motorcycle
- Top Speed: 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h)
There are several other things to look forward to in this week's Halloween update. Here is a quick primer on everything happening:
- The 10F finally makes its debut
- Judgement Day is a brand new Adversary Mode
- 2x cash and RP for Judgement Day
- $300,000 bonus for winning three rounds of Judgement Day
- Free War Mask
- Get a Gray Vintage Frank Mash by completing a Short Trip
- 2x cash and RP on Short Trips
- New Premium Test Rides, Premium Deluxe Motorsport vehicles, and Luxury Autos cars
- Caracara is on the Casino Podium this week
- Casco is the Car Meet's Prize Ride for this week
- 2x cash and RP on Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches
- 2x cash and RP on Security Contracts
- Several discounts, including 30% off the Stromberg
Most of these only last for this week's update in GTA Online. However, the three Halloween vehicles are available to purchase for the whole month.
