Why GTA Online players should get the Albany Fränken Stange

Halloween is close by, which makes it a good time to get the Albany Fränken Stange in GTA Online.

Players always have to consider the viability of any vehicle. It needs to serve a specific purpose. GTA Online is dominated by the likes of armored transport and flying vehicles. Regardless, there is more than enough room in ten car garages. Sometimes players can use a novelty act.

One of the more fun vehicles is the Albany Fränken Stange. It's a classic hot rod with a distinctive purple color. The Fränken Stange is a really fun vehicle to drive around. More importantly, it stands out as a sports classic.

Here is why GTA Online players should acquire the Albany Fränken Stange

Not everything has to be taken seriously. GTA Online should be about having fun, despite the frustrations. Sometimes it can be achieved with a fun vehicle. Here's why GTA Online players should think about the Albany Fränken Stange.

It's one of the coolest looking vehicles in GTA Online

The Albany Fränken Stange with a custom paint job (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is nothing quite like the Fränken Stange. Its a vintage hot rod that can be tricked out with unique paint jobs. For example, players can add spooky liveries like Hell's Furnace. This can be seen in the above picture.

GTA Online heavily prioritizes vehicles. Players have so much to choose from. If they want something that looks cool and imposing, the Fränken Stange is a strong contender. Players can find enjoyment by personally taking care of it. They can make this vehicle their very own.

Halloween is right around the corner

There is no better time to celebrate the Halloween spirit. GTA Online is promoting spooky events throughout the entire week. Whether it's phantom cars or deadly slashers, players need to be on guard.

The Albany Fränken Stange fits right into the festivities. It's based off the famous hot rod from the television show The Munsters. This vehicle wouldn't be out of place near a haunted mansion.

How much does it cost?

The Albany Fränken Stange is somewhat cheap by the expensive standards of GTA Online. It only costs $550,000 at Southern S.A. Super Autos. Customization also costs extra. On a related note, its resale price is $330,000.

It's still a lot of money to consider. However, GTA Online players can find enjoyment with the Albany Fränken Stange. Many overpriced vehicles in GTA Online fail to do their jobs. However, the Fränken Stange is exactly what it says it is. This is meant to be a fun vehicle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players should either save money for the best vehicles or spend it on personal rides. The Fränken Stange serves it purpose as entertainment. Its paint jobs make it stand out in the crowd. This hot rod is also a blast to drive with. GTA Online players will make good use of this vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul