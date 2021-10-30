Should GTA Online players get the Albany Lurcher?

Now is a good time for GTA Online players to consider the Albany Lurcher.

Hearses are one of the rarest vehicles in the series. The Halloween season is almost over, which means players should act fast. GTA Online only sells this vehicle around this time of the year. However, players should consider the costs before they buy.

For all intents and purposes, the Albany Lurcher is mainly an aesthetic choice. It's not a particularly fast vehicle. GTA Online players should consider it a rare novelty. This article will go over what they need to know.

Is the Albany Lurcher from GTA Online any good?

The Albany Lurcher is great for attending funerals. It's up to the player to make sure that it's not theirs. This article will offer a brief review of the Lurcher. If players can overlook its flaws, it may provide some use.

Performance and price

The Albany Lurcher is style instead of substance. It offers good top speed at the expense of poor acceleration. Due to the length and body width, it can be hard to make sharp turns. Suffice to say, this funeral hearse is not meant for street races.

GTA Online players can buy the Lurcher at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Its price stands at $650,000 with custom modifications costing extra. The Lurcher is slightly more expensive than the Fränken Stange, its spooky counterpart. However, there is a way to get it for free.

Try the Lucky Wheel

GTA Online players should make a visit to the Diamond Casino and Resort. If they spin the Lucky Wheel, they might win a free Albany Lurcher. It's currently the top prize on the podium. However, this offer will only last until next week.

The Albany Lurcher will have a Ripper livery. Its red and black colors are perfect for the Halloween season. The livery normally costs $40,000.

At the very least, players can also win other prizes. This includes bonus cash rewards and free clothing items. Players have nothing to lose by playing. They have until 3 November 2021 to get a free Lurcher.

Final verdict

The Albany Lurcher only has one purpose in GTA Online. It's a celebration of the Halloween spirit. Some of its spooky liveries make it stand out. Unfortunately, it mainly relies on its flash. As mentioned above, the Lurcher is definitely lacking in the performance department.

GTA Online players aren't made of money. Unless they are grinding or using Shark cards, the process can take forever. Players should avoid buying Lurcher if they are short on cash. Even so, they can always try to get it for free. Players can at least spin the Lucky Wheel.

Overall, the Lurcher is a novelty vehicle. Only the richest players should consider buying it. Thankfully, it will always be available after making the purchase. Otherwise, the Lurcher will only show up around Halloween season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul