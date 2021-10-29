How to do the GTA Online Halloween Bunker Series

Beware the GTA Online Halloween Bunker Series; a serial killer is out to get the players.

These events only take place around Halloween season. GTA Online players aren't safe anywhere, not even in their underground bunkers. These Adversary Modes will test their skills and survival. One wrong move and they will be lost in the shadows forever.

GTA Online is offering special bonuses for the Halloween Bunker Series. Players can earn triple the rewards in these Adversary Modes. All they have to do is navigate the pause menu and select a job. The Halloween Bunker Series will be waiting for them. Nobody is safe in GTA Online.

Using tactics to win the GTA Online Halloween Bunker series

GTA Online players should take advantage of the triple rewards. The Halloween Bunker Series is a short Adversary Mode. However, it will test the player's fight and flight response. Here is what they should know about these survival rounds.

Here is how it works

The Halloween Bunker Series is making a return to GTA Online. Players might remember this from last year:

Rockstar Games



Also, earn 2X GTA$ & RP on all the goriest Halloween-themed Adversary Modes, including Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned and more.

Head underground to make the most of Triple Rewards in the subterranean Halloween Bunker Series. Also, earn 2X GTA$ & RP on all the goriest Halloween-themed Adversary Modes, including Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned and more.

For those unfamiliar, here are the rules. There are eight players in total. One of these will become the Slasher. With a shotgun in hand, they must hunt down seven other players.

They only have three minutes in this Adversary Mode. When time runs out, the other players will get shotguns instead. The hunter has now become the hunted. Whoever wins the most rounds will win the overall game.

There are three slasher maps to choose from. These areas are very dark and hard to see. Players have to use their flashlights. However, they need to be careful when using them as it will give away their position.

Tips and tricks

Slashers need to move around quickly. There isn't much time, so they need to act fast. It's a good idea to memorize the map layout. This might take a few tries, but they will get used to it. If time runs out, slashers need to take cover as they can easily be ganged up on by multiple survivors.

Meanwhile, the hunted need to stay away from each other. If the slasher finds them huddled up together, it makes them easy targets. Don't use the flashlights too often since it gives away key positions. The hunted players need to scatter across the map as that will make it harder for the slasher to find them.

Earn triple the rewards this week

Like a serial killer in a slasher flick, Halloween is right around the corner. GTA Online players can join in on the action:

Rockstar Games



All Hallows' Eve draws near and brings with it the second annual Halloween Pass, a purchasable, limited-time upgrade packed with macabre rewards spread across 15 ranks, available through November 22.

GTA Online incentivizes players with special bonuses. The Halloween Bunker Series will triple the rewards for this week only. This means players will earn more cash and a better reputation. Meanwhile, other spooky events will double the rewards. Suffice to say, now is the time to hunt or be hunted in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

