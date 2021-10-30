Where to find the Offroad Races in GTA 5

GTA 5 players can head for the less traveled paths with Offroad Races.

Los Santos isn't the only racing location as Blaine County offers its own direct counterpart. Offroad Races prefer natural scenery over concrete streets. GTA 5 players will have to compete with trucks, bikes, and ATVs. They can even use a custom offroad vehicle.

These races can be a fun experience. Players have to swiftly navigate dirt roads and mountainsides. They just need to be pointed in the right direction. Offroad Races are only available after a certain point in the game. They are mainly exclusive to Blaine County.

Where can GTA 5 players find Offroad Races?

GTA 5 offers a large selection of offroad vehicles. Players can even use them for select races. They just need to know where to find them.

Here are the main locations

GTA 5 offers a grand total of six Offroad Races. They are as follows:

Canyon Cliffs (Raton Canyon, near the Pacific Ocean)

(Raton Canyon, near the Pacific Ocean) Ridge Run (Galileo Road near the Great Chaparral)

(Galileo Road near the Great Chaparral) Mineward Spiral (Davis Quartz)

(Davis Quartz) Valley Trail (Cassidy Creek, near the Alamo Sea)

(Cassidy Creek, near the Alamo Sea) Lakeside Splash (Marina Drive near Sandy Shores)

(Marina Drive near Sandy Shores) Eco Friendly (RON Alternates Wind Farm)

Every single protagonist can take part in the Offroad Races. By comparison, the Hao Street Races are limited to Franklin.

Basic requirements

Offroad Races will be available once Trevor completes his first mission. His buddy Ron will send him a text message shortly afterwards. To unlock a new race, the previous one must be completed.

Players are given random vehicles in the starting grid. They are as follows:

Canyon Cliffs (Motorcycles or ATVs)

(Motorcycles or ATVs) Ridge Run (Trucks or SUVs)

(Trucks or SUVs) Mineward Spiral (Motorcycles or ATVs)

(Motorcycles or ATVs) Valley Trail (Motorcycles or ATVs)

(Motorcycles or ATVs) Lakeside Splash (Motorcycles or ATVs)

(Motorcycles or ATVs) Eco Friendly (Trucks or SUVs)

They can also bring a personal one instead. However, they have to meet the offroad requirement. Otherwise, they will not be permitted to enter.

Offroad Races can be an exciting challenge

Sometimes a GTA 5 player wants to test themselves. Offroad Races can give them exactly what they want. Each of these races offers a new challenge. Players will use everything from dirt bikes to ATVs.

The monetary rewards are rather low. However, these side activities are required for 100% completion. There are only six races in total and GTA 5 players also need to earn gold medals. Completing all Offroad Races will yield a rare costume. Each protagonist will receive a Moto X outfit.

