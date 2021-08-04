Why is Buzzard Attack Helicopter the best VIP vehicle in GTA Online

Being a VIP/ CEO in GTA Online has its perks. With great responsibilities comes great power, and being a VIP in GTA Online gives players a large list of advantages.

The VIP status only lasts for four hours and then a 12-hour cooldown is activated. Players need to own an organization to become a CEO and that can be done by going to Dynasty 8 Executive's website and buying an office.

Players can register as a VIP by going to the interaction menu, selecting SecuroServ, and registering as a VIP or a CEO. As a VIP, players have the option to summon a VIP vehicle.

Some of these VIP vehicles are free and some charge players to summon these vehicles.

Reasons why Buzzard Attack Helicopter is the best VIP vehicle in GTA Online

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is easily the best VIP Vehicle in GTA Online, as it is loaded with firepower and decent defenses. The helicopter is also one of the fastest vehicles in the game.

For players to spawn the Buzzard, they need to access the Interaction menu and follow these steps:

Open the intereaction menu

Go to SecuroServ

Register as a VIP/CEO

Open the interaction menu again

Go to SecuroServ VIP option

Select the VIP Vehicles option

Select the Buzzard

The Buzzard can be spawned for $25,000 if the player doesn't own one. Players can spawn a free Buzzard if they have purchased the helicopter from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The Buzzard Attack Chopper can be bought for $1,750,000.

The Buzzard is based off the Boeing AH-6, which is a miltary helicopter. The helicopter is equipped with exploding bullets, missiles and homing missiles. The Buzzard is also highly durable and can withstand a lot of damage from miniguns and can also survive two homing rockets from MK2 before it explodes.

This helicopter is fast, agile and can be used by newer players in PvP to fight some of the Oppressors and Hydras. The vehicle can be used in a variety of GTA Online missions, to travel quickly across the map, and can be used to take out enemies while moving around fast.

Edited by Gautham Balaji