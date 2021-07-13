Is the Buzzard worth it in GTA Online in 2021?

A mainstay in the early days of GTA Online, the Buzzard was the ultimate allrounder in the game. Weaponized, quick and agile, the Buzzard was invaluable to players running their cargo business and commuting between their various operations.

Over the years, stronger and more efficient vehicles like the Oppressor, Deluxo and Toreador have cropped up, warranting a second look at whether the Buzzard is still worth it or not.

Everything players need to know about the Buzzard in GTA Online

“The Buzzard is a light, compact helicopter for military or millionaire use. With a 5-bladed main rotor and a top speed of 175mph, it's widely considered to be the best performing helicopter in its class. These hardly ever drop out of the sky like a stone. Helicopters are one of the safest ways to travel.”

— Warstock Cache & Carry description.

Available for $1,750,000 at the Warstock Cache and Carry website, the Buzzard is a four-seater helicopter that has great offensive capabilities. Players get two rockets at a time with a short cooldown if fired in quick succession. The Buzzard sports infinite ammo and can be used for a bunch of missions in GTA Online.

While the Buzzard is near perfect, its biggest downfall is the nature of its rockets. Compared to an Oppressor, the rockets on the Buzzard are extremely slow and have a disappointing turning radius. This means targets that are angled a bit to the right or left of the Buzzard will most likely not get hit by a rocket even after locking on. The rockets are also not as reactive, making dodging them very easy for enemy players.

The Buzzard is the backbone of any player's business venture as it can seat four, allowing an entire crew to collect cargo in one go and transport it to their warehouse. The Buzzard can also be spawned for free and instantaneously via the Securoserv CEO menu, making it easy to get out of a spot where personal vehicles do not spawn.

While the Buzzard's value has diminished over the years, it is certainly a worthy investment for GTA Online players.

