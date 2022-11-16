How can GTA Online players call for a helicopter?

Sometimes a GTA Online player needs to get from one place to another very quickly.

Even if they use the Career Builder mode on next-gen consoles, beginners won't have too many flight options at the start of the game. Flying vehicles are the best method of transportation in GTA Online, but they require a lot of money, and some players may prefer to spend their cash elsewhere.

If you don't really feel like buying a helicopter, but you want to use them anyways, GTA Online does give you the ability to call one. However, you need to meet a specific requirement before you can do so. The good news is that it won't take very long to get it over with.

GTA Online players should know how to call for a helicopter

Call Merryweather Security

Merryweather Security is a very useful feature in GTA Online. Whether you're requesting ammo drops or backup helicopters, the mercenary company is extremely helpful. You can also ask for a "Helicopter Pickup" in the game, and a private Maverick will arrive at your current location.

More often than not, players pull out their pistol and shoot the pilot. By doing so, they can take over the helicopter for themselves. If you get in the normal way, you would have to mark a location on the map and wait for the pilot to manually fly over there. Of course, this action will take some time.

As long as you fly the helicopter yourself, you will feel like you're in control. Just keep in mind that you have to wait a while to call Merryweather again. If you request another pickup in GTA Online after shooting the pilot, they will curtly reject your proposal.

Players will need to be Rank 30

GTA Online uses a ranking system, which means certain features are locked behind levels. Merryweather Security will only let you use the "Helicopter Pickup" if you are Rank 30. If you want to level up faster, watch out for weekly bonuses when the game resets on Thursdays.

Keep in mind that if you want the helicopter to arrive, you need to be wary of nearby players. They can easily blow you up since the helicopter doesn't have any protection. Of course, this is only problematic in public lobbies, and you won't have much trouble in a private session.

That said, if you are running away from the police, you need to be careful when taking off. You should also be mindful of where the helicopter lands in GTA Online. If you ask for assistance in the middle of heavy traffic, the helicopter will have trouble landing on clear ground.

There may be times when this is very useful

If you ever get stranded in a remote location, a helicopter pickup is exactly what you need. Of course, this assumes that you don't have a flying vehicle in GTA Online. Helicopters will get you to where you need to be very quickly, all without having to deal with difficult terrain or traffic.

Whether you are in a desert wasteland or stuck in the mountains, you must have an escape plan at hand. Merryweather will make it much easier for you if you give them a call. Just remember that you need to be Rank 30 to do so.

