Top 5 best helicopters in GTA 5 Online (February 2022)

Helicopters are the best way to traverse the map in GTA Online, and a decent helicopter can be useful for a variety of situations. From combat to getaways, helicopters are much more efficient, considering that players can land them in any location.

This article picks out five of the best helicopters that players can buy in the game.

Some of the best helicopters available in GTA Online

5) Sparrow

The Sparrow in GTA Online is extremely valuable for players grinding the Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosataka submarine, which acts as a base of operation for the Heist, is in the middle of the ocean.

The Sparrow is found from the Interaction Menu during this heist, which makes traveling around the island of Cayo Perico much easier. It costs $1,815,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

4) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the easiest helicopters to obtain in GTA Online. Players who have registered as CEOs can summon it from the Interaction Menu. It can also be spawned as a Pegasus vehicle, but this limits the number of spawn locations.

The controls on this helicopter are next to exceptional, and it comes with a decent number of armaments. The Buzzard Attack Chopper costs $1,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) FH-1 Hunter

The FH-1 Hunter returns from the 3D Universe and is as overpowered as before. It is extremely agile and has an entire arsenal of weaponry alongside countermeasures.

The defensive capability of this chopper is also exceptional, as it can withstand up to five explosive rounds from the Heavy Sniper Mk II. However, it is an expensive vehicle with a base price of $4,123,000 and a Trade Price of $3,100,000.

2) Savage

Savage appears to be Hunter's Soviet counterpart in GTA Online. This is because it is based on the iconic Mi-24 Hind, as opposed to the Apache-inspired design of the former. It is much less maneuverable than the Hunter, but is a lot cheaper.

The weaponry is enough to take down multiple opponents, but is not as overpowered as that of the Hunter. The major advantage of this helicopter is its low price, as players can get it for $2,593,500 (Trade Price of $1,950,000).

1) Akula

The Akula is very similar to the Hunter in terms of weaponry and handles similarly as well. It also comes with a Stealth feature, which makes the player invisible on the radar, becoming quite handy in populated servers.

The Akula is cheaper than the Hunter and can be bought for $3,704,050 (Trade Price $2,785,000).

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

