Sparrow vs Hunter in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: Which helicopter is better?

GTA Vice City was the first game in the franchise to introduce helicopters. And not just one, but a variety of them. From Maverick helicopters with different liveries to an armed and dangerous military-style chopper, there is more than enough to keep GTA fans happy when taking to the skies in the newly remastered Definitive Edition.

This article focuses on seeing which among the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition options of Sparrow and Hunter is better.

Assessing Sparrow and Hunter in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA fans should be able to guess the better helicopter in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. For, of course, it is the Hunter. This is apparent because it is a military killing machine, and the Sparrow is not much more than a light aircraft.

In later GTA titles, the Sparrow is fitted with a machinegun. This was first seen in GTA San Andreas. If the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Sparrow had a machinegun, it would stand more of a chance against the Hunter.

The latter is based on the real-world Boeing AH-64 Apache. In Vice City, it is equipped with two rockets with infinite ammo. Once players find the location of the Hunter, they can cause untold amounts of havoc around the city.

The Hunter was also the fastest helicopter in the game, outpacing the Maverick helicopters.

What can players use the Sparrow for in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

In all honesty, the Sparrow is a very simple helicopter, ideal for practicing flights for beginners. Before taking the Hunter out with more deadly intent, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players might want to take a few turns on the Sparrow checkpoint missions to get a feel for the wings.

Sparrow checkpoint side missions are easily completed. They give the gamers a real handle on flying helicopters, how to maneuver, and so on. These side missions come with the bonus of extra cash each time users improve on their checkpoint flight time.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer