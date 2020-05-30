GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes for Helicopter

(picture credits: GTAall)

GTA Vice City isn't just another installment in the GTA franchise, it might just be the most beloved in the series and one that most players keep going back to the most.

The streets of Vice City are the perfect playground for your character: Tommy Vercetti, as you take down crime bosses and buy up property all over town to cement your status the king of Vice City.

But it's not just the streets that can be conquered, the airspace in Vice City is an area for you to stretch your flying muscles and take control of an aircraft.

The game was released in 2002 and Rockstar wasn't comfortable incorporating too many aircraft as they hadn't perfected the gameplay mechanics of aircraft until 2004's GTA: San Andreas.

However, they still provided players with the ability to fly Helicopters and a Dodo (seaplane).

Cheat Codes for Spawning a Helicopter in GTA Vice City

Hunter (Attack Helicopter in GTA Vice City)

While there are Helipads in the game from which you can steal a Helicopter in GTA: Vice City, including one in Hyman Condo, a property that you can buy that gives you access to a Helipad, along with a Helicotper that is usually parked there.

But players can often be impatient and just randomly want a Helicopter spawned right in the middle of a street.

Rockstar has you covered as there are plenty of cheat codes that can spanw vehicles, including Helicopters.

Advertisement

Cheats for Helicopter in GTA Vice City:

AMERICAHELICOPTER- Spawns a Hunter (Attack Helicopter)

Using this cheat code will spawn an attack helicopter used by the military called the Hunter, but be careful not to drop it in the middle of a narrow street. As vehicles spawn from the sky and are dropped down in front of the player's location.

Narrower streets will cause the Helicopter to explode.