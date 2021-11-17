What to do in GTA Vice City after the final mission?

There isn't much to do after completing GTA Vice City's final mission, but there are still some notable activities to participate in.

GTA Vice City isn't as robust as later games in the series as far as activities go. Hence, beating the final mission in GTA Vice City is often the end of a playthrough for some gamers.

Here are some examples of what a player can do afterward:

Other side missions

Vehicle missions

Collect all collectibles

Go for 100% Completion

Cause chaos by fighting pedestrians and police

Use mods

Players have a few options to consider after completing the final mission in GTA Vice City

Beating the final mission of any game can leave a player feeling empty after a while (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing GTA Vice City's final mission, Keep Your Friends Close, has several prerequisites. It involves owning and beating several of the properties' missions (must include Print Works) and the storyline missions before it.

Early GTA games suffer from a lack of content, making a game like GTA Vice City lack a postgame compared to later titles in the series.

Doing side missions after the final mission

It's easy to forget about the stadium missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several optional side missions that a player can always go to once they finish the main campaign. For example, the remaining properties have their own storylines to go through.

There are also stadium, RC, Sparrow, and off-road missions to complete in GTA Vice City. They don't have storylines attached to them, but they award the player some money for doing them.

Doing vehicle missions after the final mission

Players can always do vehicle missions after completing the final mission in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicle missions, such as Taxi Driver and Vigilante, are always available for a player to do in GTA Vice City. Completing them to a certain threshold gives unique benefits. For example, Taxi Driver allows players to jump with any taxi vehicle.

GTA Vice City has the following vehicle missions:

Firefighter

Paramedic

Pizza Boy

Taxi Driver

Vigilante/Brown Thunder

Going for all collectibles

Hidden Packages are one of three collectibles to collect after beating the final mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City has three main collectibles for the player to collect:

100 Hidden Packages

35 Rampages

36 Stunt Jumps

Players are bound to collect a few of them before completing the final mission. Now that they're done with the main storyline, they can choose to collect every collectible for the money and extra loot.

100% Completion

The player gets more health, armor, infinite ammo, and some other goodies (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the player has bothered to do the previous sections already, they might as well go for 100% Completion. It involves the aforementioned activities, plus:

Robbing all 15 Stores

Owning all seven Safehouses

Earning 45 points at the Rifle Range

GTA Vice City players who get 100% Completion can now wear a new outfit, the ability to recruit three bodyguards, and a few other bonuses.

Random GTA shenanigans

Going on a rampage after doing the final mission is always a classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Those who don't care about any of the previous activities can always opt for a chaotic approach. Simply causing mass destruction everywhere in Vice City with a Rhino can entertain a player for a few minutes.

However, players can also try other options (like using a Hunter). Causing chaos doesn't earn a player much in terms of valuable items or goals, but it's part of what makes GTA so fun.

Mods

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, players who have exhausted all other options can always rely on certain mods to add some artificial life to GTA Vice City's postgame. It's not as rich as GTA 5 or San Andreas's modding scene, but there are still several entertaining mods to pad out a few extra hours' worth of game time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever beaten GTA Vice City's final mission? Yes No 0 votes so far