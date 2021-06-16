5 best GTA Vice City mods for low-end PC's in 2021

It has been nearly two decades since GTA Vice City's release, yet the game still has a huge playerbase. The game has aged now, and as with any old title, the fanbase moves to modding and tweaking to keep it interesting.

Many popular mods require high-end PCs to run, so players with low-end hardware often get discouraged. However, there are plenty of great mods that can run on the latter as well.

Five most useful GTA Vice City mods for low-end PC's

1) ENB mod

The Vice City ENB mod replaces the old textures with high-definition textures. Additionally, it improves reflections, character models, environment, and the overall look of the game.

GTA Vice City was a good-looking game for its time, but two decades later, its age really shows, and it can certainly use a glow-up.

This mod is excellent for new players who want to experience the game with somewhat modern visuals.

Download the mod here

2) Substitution effects mod

This mod also updates the car headlights to be more reflective and adds lens flares to the game (Image via gamemodding.com)

The substitution effects mod replaces explosions and fire effects in GTA Vice City. The explosion effects in the game are dated now, and this mod fixes them by making the explosions and fire effects a little more realistic.

Other than explosions, this mod also updates the car headlights to be more reflective and adds lens flares to the game.

Download the mod here

3) Nitrous Oxide boost mod

The nitrous oxide mod gives players the ability to add a nitrous booster to their car. They need to go into any pay'n'spray garage and add the nitrous booster to the vehicle they are driving.

The nitrous booster gives the car unlimited superspeed, making for fun gameplay and trivializing some driving missions. The booster can be activated and deactivated by typing NEEDFORSPEED.

Download the mod here

4) First-person mod

Long-time gamers should give it a shot as it adds something new to the game (Image via gtainside.com)

The first-person mod for GTA Vice City lets players experience the game from a first-person perspective. It comes with fully animated first-person guns and driving mechanics.

Playing the game from this perspective makes it feel like an entirely new experience. Players who preferred this mode in GTA 5 will feel right at home with this mod. Long-time gamers should give it a shot as it adds something new to the game.

Download the mod here

5) Lightsaber mod

A great mod for players who love Star Wars and want to live out their fantasy of wielding a lightsaber. (Image via Reddit)

The lightsaber mod adds the iconic weapon from Star Wars into GTA Vice City. It replaces the katana with a glowing lightsaber accompanied by lightsaber sound effects.

The lightsaber mod is great for players who love Star Wars and want to live out their fantasy of wielding a lightsaber.

Download the mod here

