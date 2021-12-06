List of all helicopter spawn locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City was released in 2002 and was the first GTA game to have helicopters that players could fly. This was, and still is, quite exciting for GTA fans.

In 2021, the players got another chance to rediscover these helicopters in full HD in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. This article hopes to guide players on all helicopter locations in the newly remastered Definitive Edition.

Where can players find a helicopter in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

Some of the following helicopters were unlocked after completing the "Rub Out" mission, where Tommy and Lance took down Diaz and claimed the Vercetti Estate. Below are the available helicopters and where to find them.

Maverick

There are two Mavericks that are possibly the easiest to obtain out of all the helicopters. Once Tommy has completed the Rub Out mission, a Maverick will appear on the roof of the now Vercetti Estate on Starfish Island.

In Downtown Vice City, Tommy can purchase the Hymen Condo. The condo comes complete with an extra large garage and a Maverick helicopter on the roof.

VCN Maverick

The Vice City News Chopper can be found on top of the VCN building in Downtown Vice City. This helicopter bears the livery of the VCN Station and flies like all other Mavericks in the game.

Police Maverick

The Police Maverick bears all the colors and markings of the Vice City PD. It can be found on top of the Police Station in Downtown Vice City, accessed via the alley behind the building.

Sparrow

Finding the Sparrow is extremely easy in GTA Vice City. The Sparrow helicopter is located in the building directly next to the police station. It can be seen from the police station roof and accessed via stairs at the back of the building.

Sea Sparrow

The Sea Sparrow is unlocked as a reward after collecting 80 hidden packages. Once the players collect these packages, the Sea Sparrow will spawn behind the Vercetti Estate.

Hunter

The Hunter is a military helicopter, armed with missiles, that can be found at Fort Baxter Air Base. The base is located on a peninsula above Escobar International Airport in the south-east of Vice City.

Players should go prepared with plenty of health, armor and ammo to the military base, as they will face heavy resistance.

