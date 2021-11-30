What is the reward for finding all 100 hidden packages in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and the original have the fun feature of collecting hidden packages. All GTA games have hidden packages or similar Easter eggs that Rockstar has put in to expand the player experience.

Players of both the original and the remastered version of the game recall how collecting all 100 hidden packages can benefit them.

This article will explain what rewards the player receives in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition for collecting every single package.

GTA Vice City has some great rewards for players who find every single package

These Tiki-style statues are littered across the entire map in the game. Finding them alone can be difficult; however, there are many guides and helpful information online that will help the players locate them quickly.

The first reward that players get is right when they collect their first package in the game. Each package, when collected, gives Tommy Vercetti $100. This means that by collecting all 100 hidden packages, the player will earn an easy $10,000 to spend how they like.

The next rewards are received incrementally. A new reward is given to the players every time they collect a certain number of hidden packages. In the game, every ten hidden packages that are found awards the player with a new weapon at their safehouses. Below is a list of the weapons awarded as the packages are collected:

10 Packages - Body Armor

20 Packages - Chainsaw

30 Packages - Colt Python

40 Packages - Flamethrower

50 Packages - Combat Sniper

60 Packages - Minigun

70 Packages - Rocket Launcher

80 Packages - The Seasparrow helicopter spawns in the rear of the Vercetti Estate.

90 Packages - The Rhino Tank spawn on Fort Baxter Airbase.

100 Packages - The Hunter helicopter spawns on the Fort Baxter Air Base and the helipad next to Lance Vance's house in Ocean Beach

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is easier if players collect packages first

Although the map is not completely unlocked at the beginning of the game, players should still collect the hidden packages.

By choosing to collect even half of the packages near the start of the game, Tommy will have an arsenal of weapons at his Ocean View Hotel, making missions much easier in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha