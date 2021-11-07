5 best GTA Vice City missions that might be easiest to complete in Definitive Edition

The GTA trilogy is coming out in an all-new remastered variant where the games have been greatly improved. Whether the visuals or the controls, the Definitive Edition games have been retouched to make them playable on modern hardware.

This will undoubtedly affect the story missions, making them a bit easier to play with the GTA 5-style controls. This article takes a look at some of the tasks from GTA Vice City that will be easier to play in the Definitive Edition remasters.

Five missions from GTA Vice City which would be easier to play on the remastered variant

5) All Hands on Deck!

This may not be that challenging of a mission in the original GTA Vice City. It features an extended combat sequence where Tommy faces off a horde of enemies. However, the modernized control scheme will make this mission a lot easier without taking away the fun aspect.

4) Bombs Away!

Most GTA players lose their cool whenever RC (radio-controlled) vehicles are involved, especially in the 3D Universe games. The most difficult to complete missions in these games involved RC vehicles.

Bombs Away is a bit easier than the other RC missions, but players may sometimes need multiple tries to complete this. Players expect the controls to be more intuitive in the Definitive Edition, which will make this mission easier.

3) Death Row

This mission in GTA Vice City features a timed driving sequence followed by a shootout. If the remastered game includes GTA 5-like controls, finishing the shootout will be a piece of cake.

This is because the HD Universe control scheme has a cover system and allows precise aiming. All of this makes shootouts easier than the 3D Universe.

2) Keep Your Friends Close...

The final mission in GTA Vice City isn't challenging, but players can fail it easily if they aren't cautious. The shootout inside the mansion will undoubtedly be more straightforward with the updated control scheme.

1) Demolition Man

This is the most notorious mission in GTA Vice City and one of the most difficult ones in the entire series. Several players gave up on the game after failing to finish this mission.

Controlling the RC helicopter is the most challenging part. If players can get the hang of it, the mission can be finished in seconds. Hopefully, the Definitive Edition will make the controls easier to complete this mission more efficiently.

