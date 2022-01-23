How to level up quickly in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online is similar to most massively multiplayer online games and is essentially an RPG (role-playing game). Players can't just acquire everything available in the game with money alone.

They will need to level up their characters to unlock weapons, upgrades, and other features. A player's level in the game is reflected by their in-game 'Rank'. This article will guide GTA Online players to level up faster in the game.

GTA Online: How to rank up faster in the game (as of January 2022)

1) Playing more Jobs

One of the fastest ways of earning cash and RP in GTA Online is by playing random Jobs. This is the most effective method for beginners to get started. The first major achievement would be to reach level 30, and Jobs are the best way to do so.

Playing some of the easier Contact missions provided by Story Mode characters is an absolute must. These include tasks like Pier Pressure and Blow Up, among others. To start these, players must go to the pause menu and navigate to Jobs > Rockstar created Jobs.

The other option is to open the in-game mobile phone and go to Job List or Quick Job. However, the latter option may include Heist missions, which aren't recommended for beginners, not unless they reach higher ranks.

2) Playing the Heists from the Heists update

Once players are between the ranks of 20 and 30, they can play the first few Heists in the game. This requires purchasing a High-End apartment, and hence, it is one of the first things players should be looking to buy. The list of Heists that players can start from their apartment includes:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard Job

The Fleeca Job heist is the easiest among these, as it only has two stages and requires two players. The latter heists get more complicated but are still relatively simpler than the major heists introduced alongside their titular updates.

3) Other methods

Players can also try completing the Daily Objectives and participate in missions that provide 2x or 3x RP and cash bonuses. This week, the game offers a 3x bonus on Simeon's missions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Trying out the different Adversary Modes are also an entertaining way of levelling up. Players can also try out VIP work like Headhunter and Sightseer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar