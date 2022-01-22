GTA Online players earn 3x rewards on Simeon Contact Missions

GTA Online will make it worth the player's worth if they participate in Simeon Contact Missions this week.

From now until January 26, players will earn triple the cash and reputation points (RP). All they have to do is wait for Simeon to give them a call. These missions are a classic throwback to Franklin's repo days. Considering his role in the Contract DLC, it makes sense for Simeon to do something.

There are a total of eight missions for the Premium Deluxe Repo Work. GTA Online players can work alone, but they can also team up with other players. Simeon Contact Missions will be available for every single player, even those starting at the lowest rank.

Simeon Contact Missions offer a hefty bonus in GTA Online this week, so players should act fast

There is a lot going on with GTA Online this week. Of course, players can make a lot of money if they partake in Premium Deluxe Repo Work. Triple rewards are a very good incentive to work for Simeon again. However, they will most definitely get themselves into trouble.

How to get started

Simeon will give the player a call stating he needs some work to be done. This is how they can get started on Simeon Contact Missions. If the player somehow misses his call, there is no need to worry. Players can simply open the Pause Menu and launch his missions from there.

GTA Online players can sometimes have trouble getting Simeon to call them. Now they know how to start his missions without him.

Premium Deluxe Repo Work

Simeon Contact Missions refers to Premium Deluxe Repo Work. Up to four players can take part in these missions. The main objective is to either steal a car or destroy it. However, most of them are heavily guarded, so players need to bring some firepower beforehand.

Here is a look at Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online:

Blow Up IV : Go to a warehouse and destroy every vehicle

: Go to a warehouse and destroy every vehicle Sasquashed : Head to the Maze Bank Arena, destroy some vehicles, and steal a Sasquatch

: Head to the Maze Bank Arena, destroy some vehicles, and steal a Sasquatch Under the Hammer : Go to a police station, steal a car, and escape the police

: Go to a police station, steal a car, and escape the police Do You Even Lift? : Use a Cargobob to retrieve a vehicle

: Use a Cargobob to retrieve a vehicle GTA Today II : Capture a target vehicle and bring it to the docks

: Capture a target vehicle and bring it to the docks RV Nearly There? : Steal a Brickade and survive enemy waves

: Steal a Brickade and survive enemy waves Burn Rate : Use a Fire Truck to stop a fire and elimnate any threats

: Use a Fire Truck to stop a fire and elimnate any threats Simeonomics: Head to the airport and capture a target vehicle

If a player is having difficulty by themselves, they can always look for a team. Likewise, some are better off working by themselves. Either way, GTA Online gives them plenty of approaches.

Remember, each of these missions will yield triple rewards for this week only. That means players get more cash and RP, just by doing Simeon's dirty work. Not only will players generate a steady income, they will also level up faster.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul