Why the 50 car garage is the best GTA Online property investment in 2023

The Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on February 16, 2023, and quickly became popular within the community. The game features an endless list of properties to invest in. However, not all offer the same benefits, and players should research thoroughly before spending money on one.

Luckily, the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage is the best in-game property for players to invest in in 2023. There is a lot more to this massive garage than it seems. That said, let's take a closer look at the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage in GTA Online.

Everything to know about the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage in GTA Online

The Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage is one of the biggest garages in GTA Online. The property is split into five floors, each with the capacity to store 10 vehicles. Those interested can purchase it from the in-game Dynasty 8 Real Estate website for a price of $2,740,000.

With a capacity of up to 50 cars, the need for other residential properties gets eliminated. This helps in saving money by cutting down on property taxes. It is charged at regular intervals and grows in proportion to the number of properties a player owns.

Vehicle Management Menu (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

One of the most beneficial elements of this property is that it simplifies the process of gaining access to a vehicle. Players can sort through their collection faster when all cars are under one roof. Furthermore, each floor also has a Vehicle Management Menu through which players can individually manage the stored cars.

Given that its location is the same for all players, they can fortunately customize its interiors to add a personal touch. While purchasing the 50 Car Garage, players can choose from the following interior styles:

Immaculate

Industrial

Indulgent

50 Car Garage customization menu (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

Once purchased, players can select different styles and accent colors for each floor via the game's interaction menu. Options such as this are seldom seen in GTA Online properties.

Lounge room (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

Lounge rooms are also available on each floor where players can hang out with their friends and watch TV. Other garages also have Lounge rooms, but they are inaccessible. While these rooms serve no particular purpose, features like this are vital for RP servers in GTA Online, which are quite popular among the player base. Lounge rooms are also stacked with free snacks and drinks that help gain health and stamina.

Additionally, a laptop is present on all floors through which players can scour the internet to buy cars, properties, and more. With all that going for it, the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage is definitely the best Grand Theft Auto Online property investment in 2023.

Poll : Do you think similar garages will be added to GTA Online in the future? Yes No 0 votes