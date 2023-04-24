5 ways to get easy money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers countless opportunities for its players to become millionaires or even billionaires. While each quest rewards varying amounts of money, some can prove to be quite challenging. However, one of the best aspects of this game is its variety, due to which there are several easy ways to make money.

As part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, various new mechanics have made their way into the game. Not only are they interesting, but they also help in generating income a lot quicker. Having said that, here are five ways to get easy money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Street Dealers and four more ways to get easy money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Stash House

GTA Online Stash Houses are a random daily event. A purple house icon depicting a Stash House spawns daily at a different spot on the game's map. Upon reaching that location, players must kill four to five gangsters inside the Stash House. The room is quite small, so throwing a grenade can sometimes eliminate them.

Once that is done, find a small Post-it note containing the code to the Stash House safe and loot it. The payout for Stash Houses is around $30,000. Alternatively, they will completely restock any of the businesses owned by players.

2) G's Cache

G's Cache is another way to get easy money in GTA Online. Like Stash Houses, the location of G's Cache changes every day. Once players reach its coordinates, a small white circle will appear on the mini-map. Look for a brown taped-up box hidden within the circle's premises. The box also emits a beeping sound that gets louder as players get closer to it.

When found, collect the box to get rewarded with snacks, ammunition, and money ranging between $15,000 and $20,000. Occasionally, collecting G's Cache will trigger a 2-star wanted level, getting rid of which will complete the daily event.

3) Street Dealers

GTA Online Street Dealers is one of the game's most popular features. Earlier, players complained about the drug business' long and tedious Sell missions. However, Street Dealers eliminated the problem by acting as a one-stop shop for selling Cocaine, Meth, Weed, and Acid.

Three Street Dealers spawn daily at unique locations in Los Santos and Blaine County. Furthermore, these locations only appear on the map when players get close enough. One of the best aspects of Street Dealers is that each marks one of the aforementioned narcotics as their preferred item and pays double for it.

4) Nightclubs

Nightclubs are among the most passive ways to make money in GTA Online. While they are expensive to purchase, players can recover their investment and generate even more quickly.

All that needs to be done are Nightclub Management missions to increase the club's popularity. Players can complete these missions regularly and make up to $60,000 every hour through their Nightclub in GTA Online.

The generated money can be collected from the safe inside the Nightclub office. The safe, however, has a limited capacity of $250,000 and will not stock money beyond this amount. So, remember to collect it regularly.

5) Multiplayer game modes

There are many multiplayer game modes in Grand Theft Auto Online. Adversary Modes and Deathmatches are fun to play and easy to complete. Besides interacting with the community, players also earn a lot of money by winning them.

Players recently saw the addition of two new Deathmatches in GTA Online:

Top Marks

Shake Up

Additionally, Rockstar Games increases the payout for certain Adversary Modes and Deathmatches every week. This helps players make a lot of money quickly.

Poll : Do you own a Nightclub in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes