How to find GTA Online Stash House locations every day

The Stash House is a daily random event in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Players can take any means of transport they like to get to the site of a given Stash House and fight the dwellers inside to walk away with the riches placed in the safe.

To access the safe inside the Stash House, players must first locate the key code, which is written on a yellow sticky note and hidden somewhere within the Stash House. This can be a challenge, but this article will provide players with all the information they need to successfully locate the key code and access the safe in a Stash House.

Where are the Stash Houses in GTA Online?

There are 25 possible spawn locations for a Stash House in GTA Online. Every new day, a Stash House will spawn at one of these 25 set locations across Los Santos and Blaine County. Unlike the Gun Van and Street Dealers, Stash Houses do not remain hidden until players get close. They are marked with a purple house icon every day on the map and players can use that to get to them.

The map image provided contains all possible 25 spawn locations for a Stash House in GTA Online. This can be easily used to sift through all possible coordinates in case a player's map is riddled with icons.

All Stash House spawn locations in Los Santos and Blaine County (Image via GTAWeb)

Once they reach the spot, they will have to find the entrance from where they will break into the Stash House. Inside, there will be about four to five armed goons that players will have to overcome in order to loot the Stash House.

Once the goons are dead, players need to find a yellow sticky note with a key code written on it, hidden in plain sight. The size of any Stash House is fairly compact, hence it shouldn't take a lot of time to scour the interior in search of the key code.

Once found, players will need to enter the six-digit code in the safe locker, which will unlock access to its contents.

Earlier this year, known Rockstar Games insider PL Tytus tweeted all possible codes for a Stash House safe. If you're still having trouble finding the key code, one of the following combinations will work for the Stash House safe. They just need to be swiftly checked through one by one until the correct one is entered.

01-23-45

28-11-97

77-79-73

28-03-98

73-27-38

72-68-83

05-02-91

24-10-81

02-12-87

44-23-37

Stash House safes contain supplies and cash rewards for players to loot. If players own MC Businesses, the cash loot amount will be significantly lower, however, successfully completing a Stash House quest will result in one of their MC Businesses getting restocked automatically.

