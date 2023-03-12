10 best ways to make money in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Los Santos Drug Wars is the latest major DLC for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, released on December 13, 2022. Since its introduction, many new mechanics have been introduced that have freshened up the game.

Plenty of options are available now in GTA Online that let players become millionaires and even billionaires. To assist players on their path to a luxurious life, here are 10 ways to help them make a lot of money after GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update.

10 best ways to earn money in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

1) The First Dose missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars have been split into two parts. The first installment, The First Dose, was released on December 13, 2022. This update gave players access to six new story missions that introduced them to a new group of individuals known as the Fooliganz and, ultimately, helped them establish the Acid Labs business. Completing these story missions allows players to earn more than $100,000.

2) Acid Labs

Acid Labs is a new drug enterprise added in GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Like MC businesses and Nightclubs, players must acquire supplies, synthesize drugs, and then sell them to make profits. Yet, this arrangement is significantly simpler than previous drug firms. New mechanics like Street Dealers work well with Acid Labs and earn players a lot of money.

3) Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs is a new collection of side quests introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Gamers may use their cell phones to contact Dax, who will arrange a job. There are five Fooligan Jobs that can be accomplished and will reward players with money and upgrades for their Acid Labs. This will assist in enhancing production and making money even faster.

4) Boost Production

Every 24 hours in the game (real world 24 hours), players can boost the production of acid in their Acid Labs. It usually takes two hours to manufacture a batch of acid that can be delivered to make money; however, after boosting production, the entire process functions faster for a short period, resulting in quicker drug synthesis and selling cycles.

5) Street Dealers

Street Dealers is one of the new mechanics added to the game recently. As the name suggests, Street Dealers are dealers with whom players can trade drugs for a good amount of money. Every day, three Street Dealers spawn across different Los Santos and Blaine County locations and can be sold Acid, Meth, Weed, and cocaine. Also, each one will have a preferred drug for which they will pay double the usual rates.

6) Stash Houses

Stash Houses are compact rooms that house four to five goons. Players can break into a purple house icon-marked location every day, murder NPC drug dealers, and plunder the rewards locked in the safe. It requires a code, which players must get by searching the Stash House. Once unlocked, they can collect supplies or cash from it.

7) G's Cache

Like Street Dealers and Stash Houses, G's Cache is a daily side activity. A purple box icon appears at a new area on the game's map every day. All players must do is travel to the spot and look for a brown taped-up box in the designated search area depicted on the mini-map. After collecting G's Cache, players will be rewarded with ammunition, snacks, and money.

8) Cocaine Lockups

Cocaine Lockups are a type of MC Business available in GTA Online and deliver the most per-hour earnings of any asset in the game. The initial profit before upgrades is $30,000 per hour, while the highest after full upgradation is $72,000. It also has a 15% chance of being a street dealer's preferred drug.

9) Meth Labs

Meth Labs are the second-highest profit generator after Cocaine Lockups under the MC Businesses. Base-level labs make a profit of $21,000 per hour, and with the maximum possible upgrades, the profit jumps to $51,000, with a 20% chance of being the preferred drug for a Street Dealer.

10) Weed Farms

Weed generates less profit per hour than cocaine and meth businesses, with an hourly rate of only $20,000 profit per hour at the base level and $41,000 profit per hour with complete upgradation. Although weed farms relatively provide the least profit, they have a 30% chance of becoming the preferred drug item by a Street Dealer on any given day in GTA Online.

The second installment of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars, The Last Dose, will be released on March 16, 2023.

