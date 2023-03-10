Why GTA Online LS Drug Wars The Last Dose DLC could be better than the First Dose update?

The much-anticipated second installment of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update for GTA Online was officially unveiled by Rockstar Games yesterday. As part of the game's upcoming event week, the gaming industry titans will release the conclusive missions in The Last Dose update.

With the conclusion of GTA Online's last major DLC, players can expect fantastic content and bonuses.

A lot of revolutionary content was added to the game via the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion. Street Dealers, G's Cache, Stash Houses, and a variety of cars were introduced, further improving the online experience. However, the second installment has the potential to be even better than the first.

GTA Online's The Last Dose update could outshine The First Dose

On March 16, 2023, Rockstar Games will release the second half of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online. The Last Dose will pickup from where The First Dose left off.

The latter was released on December 13, 2022, and introduced the players to a bunch of new characters debuting in the franchise known as the Fooliganz. Players tag along on a set of six missions with them to establish Acid Labs, a newly added mechanic.

Completing all of The Last Dose missions should result in something pretty similar. Since the cutscenes were leaked ahead of time, a few details about these missions are currently available online. Players will be getting five brand new missions as announced by Rockstar, with this installment quite similar to The First Dose DLC update.

The Return of Dr. Isiah Friedlander

Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the franchise (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

Another big headline regarding The Last Dose update is the miraculous return of Michael De Santa's therapist from the story mode, Dr. Isiah Friedlander. Players had the option to neutralize this character in one of GTA 5's sidemissions, however, it looks like sparing him was the canonical outcome.

He is most likely the primary antagonist, leading a diatribe against the Fooliganz while advocating for Psychedelic-assisted therapy through his enterprise, FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation. In the 30 second teaser released yesterday by Rockstar Games, he acts almost like a deranged cult leader, saying how he can bring peace to mankind.

Release of the remaining Drip Feed vehicles in GTA Online

With the update that was dropped for GTA Online yesterday, March 9, 2023, out of the four unreleased Drip Feed vehicles, one was made available at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos outlet. The Karin Hotring Everon is now up for grabs for players for a limited time on a pricetag of $1,790,000.

Currently, only three remain from the DLC's catalog that consists of 13 cars:

Karin Boor

Ocelot Virtue

Willard Eudora

Ocelot Virtue chasing the MTL Brickade in the teaser (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

Within the teaser uploaded by Rockstar Games for The Last Dose DLC update, players caught a glimpse of two of the aforementioned cars, the Ocelot Virtue and the Karin Boor. Hence, it is very likely that with next week's update, these two automobiles will finally be available in the game.

The Karin Boor also appeared in the teaser (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

Since the Willard Eudora wasn't featured in the 30 second teaser, its inclusion in GTA Online's next event week is up in the air.

With such an intriguing spin on a character like Dr. Friedlander, super stylish cars, and a set of five brand new missions, it is safe to say that Rockstar Games saved the best for last.

