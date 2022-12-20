Leaked cutscene of GTA Online Last Dose Mission Cargo Plane resembles GTA 5 story mode

GTA Online players have compared a leaked cutscene to a specific GTA 5 story mission. Fans already know that the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update is broken into multiple parts. Rockstar Games already released the First Dose missions on launch day. However, based on recent leaks, it seems as though the Last Dose missions are being saved for a later update.

Twitter user @billsyliamgta recently showcased some alpha footage on his account. The quick cinematic preview revealed that players will have to crash a Buckingham Vestra into a cargo plane during a Last Dose mission. Based on the footage, it looks like GTA Online is reusing old assets from GTA 5.

"It's a direct copy and paste" - GTA Online players notice similarities between leaked mission and GTA 5

Liam ❄️ @billsyliamgta



#GTAOnline This has got to be the most cinematic GTA Online cutscene. For context, this is a cutscene during one of the Last Dose Missions “Cargo Plane”, which is currently locked in the dripfeed content. This has got to be the most cinematic GTA Online cutscene. For context, this is a cutscene during one of the Last Dose Missions “Cargo Plane”, which is currently locked in the dripfeed content.#GTAOnline https://t.co/a8GvwzOiWD

Twitter user @billsyliamgta posted a video (above) of a Last Dose mission over the weekend. The mission is reportedly named "Cargo Plane." As previously stated, it features GTA Online players crashing a smaller plane into a much bigger one. The video is only 19 seconds long, but it has some interesting takeaways.

For starters, players will be accompanied by Luchadora during the mission. Most of the models are yet to be fully rendered in the cutscene. However, that is not the case for Luchadora, who is perfectly visible. Her voice actress can also be heard shouting lines after they get off the Vestra.

By the end of this leaked cutscene, GTA Online players will take cover behind some crates inside the cargo plane as their crashed Vestra falls outside the back door.

GTA 5 players will likely get deja vu watching this short clip. This is because Trevor Philips did something very similar in his own game.

In GTA 5, there is a mission known as "Minor Turbulence," where Trevor has to fly inside a cargo plane with a Duster. This is a prelude to a shootout that's about to occur inside the cargo plane itself.

While comparing this scene with the leaked GTA Online mission, players will notice a striking resemblance between the plane crashes. Here's a direct conversation that @billsyliangta had with a few Twitter users:

Nick @GhillieYT @billsyliamgta Isn’t that literally a repeat of the story mission? @billsyliamgta Isn’t that literally a repeat of the story mission?

Unknown @Unknown82164078 @billsyliamgta



What do you expect from R*? @GhillieYT Similar? It's a direct copy & paste of it.What do you expect from R*? @billsyliamgta @GhillieYT Similar? It's a direct copy & paste of it. What do you expect from R*?

Needless to say, more than a few GTA Online players will be unhappy with Rockstar Games' perceived decision to copy and paste a GTA 5 mission. Of course, it remains to be seen how the rest of "Cargo Plane" will play out.

Main takeaways

Rockstar Games has improved its security since the GTA 6 leak fiasco. With that said, many of the recent leaks were from the undisclosed GTA 5 source code a few months ago. Hackers already had this information before the company put up better protection.

Either way, GTA Online players will have to wait a while before the next batch of missions is released in the drip feed.

The leaked "Cargo Plane" cutscene does have uncanny similarities with the GTA 5 mission "Minor Turbulence." However, nothing else is known about it at the moment. For all players know, it might be a callback to a potential Trevor return, as unlikely as that may be.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes