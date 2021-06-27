GTA 5 is a game that gives back to players. Fans are still enjoying it and discovering new and hidden secrets or Easter eggs. Rockstar is good at placing secrets in its games.

GTA 5 gave players the chance to switch between three protagonists for the first time. Just as players had the option to alternate between characters, some missions had alternate endings.

These "alternate" endings depend on how players approach certain missions in the game. GTA 5 is full of missable details if players are not vigilant. This article will focus on 4 GTA 5 missions that have alternate endings.

4 missions with alternate endings in GTA 5

1) Casing the Jewel Store

This mission was given to Michael by Lester Crest in GTA 5. When Michael pays a visit to Lester, he tells him to drive to the Vangelico Jewelry Store. After doing some work as instructed by Lester, both Micheal and Lester go back to Lester's garment factory.

Here, players are offered two ways to execute the heist: if players want to go all guns blazing, then they unlock the Carbine Rifles mission. If players choose the smart way, then they would need to do the Bugstars Equipment and BZ Gas Grenades missions.

These two approaches are completely distinct and impact the story differently.

Also read: What is happening to GTA Online on December 16th? All you need to know

2) Scouting the Port

Trevor does this mission alone in GTA 5. This mission starts when Trevor forces Floyd to assist him with a crime. Trevor, Wade and Floyd visit the Los Santos port. After performing some jobs and stealing a briefcase-carrying the shipping manifest, players return to Floyd's apartment.

After the cut scene, players need to choose one of two options for The Merryweather Heist. If players choose the freight method, it will unlock the Minisub mission. Trevor will send a message to Franklin, urging him to improve his aim at the Ammu-Nation Shooting Range.

If players choose the offshore method, it will unlock two missions, Minisub and Cargobob respectively. Trevor will now call Michael as well asking him to improve his flying skills at Flight School.

3) Planning the Big Score

This mission in GTA 5 starts after an interactive cut-scene, where players pick the approach to take and the team members to use. Michael, Trevor, Franklin and Lester will meet at the Vanilla Unicorn to discuss how to proceed with the Union Depository heist. They will discuss which method and crew members to use.

Now there are two approaches that players can choose from. The first is a subtle approach that will unlock two missions Stingers and Three Modified Gauntlets. The second and all-gun blazing approach will unlock three missions, namely Driller, Sidetracked and Getaway Vehicle.

4) The Final Mission

Players will fondly remember this mission in GTA 5. After the players complete the Big Score mission, the last in-game story mission will pop up at Franklin's mansion. After Franklin reaches the mansion, Devin knocks on the door offering an ultimatum. From here, Franklin has only one of three alternatives: Kill Trevor, Kill Michael or Deathwish.

Players can only choose one of the above endings and cannot replay the mission to pick another ending.

If the players choose to kill Trevor, Franklin will do so for Steve Haines with Michael's help, before the duo go their separate ways and return to their own lives.

While choosing to kill Michael leads to Franklin killing him and returning to his old life.

The last option is that Franklin will work with Trevor and Michael to fight off several Merryweather mercenaries and FIB agents attempting to kill them.

Also read: 5 world records in GTA games that are almost impossible to break

Edited by Gautham Balaji