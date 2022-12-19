GTA Online Last Dose mission "Cargo Plane" reportedly leaked coming as Los Santos Drug Wars update drip feed

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars has been out for about a week and was mentioned by Rockstar Games as a multi-part update. With the first part of the massive update, players got a six-part story mission titled First Dose series. With everyone waiting for the next part, there's been a leak already.

A popular Twitter user, who regularly posts updates related to Rockstar Games and GTA, @billsyliamgta, posted a leaked alpha footage. It looks like a scene from the next series of story missions. The 20-second cinematic clip shows a Buckingham Vestra crash landing inside a Cargo plane.

GTA Online's next set of missions will purportedly be titled, Last Dose Missions

Liam ❄️ @billsyliamgta



#GTAOnline This has got to be the most cinematic GTA Online cutscene. For context, this is a cutscene during one of the Last Dose Missions “Cargo Plane”, which is currently locked in the dripfeed content. This has got to be the most cinematic GTA Online cutscene. For context, this is a cutscene during one of the Last Dose Missions “Cargo Plane”, which is currently locked in the dripfeed content.#GTAOnline https://t.co/a8GvwzOiWD

The clip shows a massive cargo plane flying above what looks like Sandy Shore, with the door opening up. This is quickly followed by a Buckingham Vestra crash landing inside the same. Several characters can be seen coming down from the Vestra.

The characters are shown with unfinished CGI, hence it's not directly known who they are. However, Luchadora from the First Dose series is seen as the only completed one in the clip. She also deplanes with the others.

The clip ends with Vestra dropping out of the cargo through the open door once all the characters are off the plane. They quickly take cover behind the boxes as the door closes.

Similar to GTA 5 story mission

Grand Theft Auto 5 players will quickly recall how the clip is similar to one of the GTA 5 story missions, titled "Minor Turbulence." In this, Trevor crashes inside a similar Cargo plane while flying The Duster. Trevor then gets down from it.

The Duster immediately falls out of the Cargo plane as well, much like what's seen in the leaked footage. Trevor then takes cover behind a box and shoots everyone down before heading to the cockpit and killing the only pilot. He then takes control and flies to McKenzie Field.

Trevor must jump out of the Cargo plane before it gets destroyed by US Air Force fighter jets that are sent to escort the plane to Fort Zancundo. They will start firing as he refuses their demands. The mission ends with the character reaching a safe altitude before jumping out.

Grand Theft Auto Online's Winter DLC was reported to be a multi-part update, and with most players having completed the First Dose missions, the next part cannot come any sooner.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes