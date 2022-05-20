Top 5 underrated GTA Online planes in 2022

Planes are some of the most expensive classes of vehicles for players to own in GTA Online, but their utility is unmatched in comparison to all other vehicles in the game.

GTA Online Players can choose from a variety of planes they like and use them however they want. However, most of the time, planes are used as a quick mode of transportation that also provides scenic views of Los Santos from the sky.

Unfortunately, among those varieties of planes, some have not been fully appreciated by the community yet. To fix that, this article will introduce five underrated planes that players should get in GTA Online.

Five underrated planes that GTA Online players should buy in 2022

5) P-45 Nokota

The P-45 Nokota is a fighter plane that debuted in GTA Online with the Smuggler's Run update. The overall shape, wings, and cockpit of the P-45 Nokota are evocative of numerous iconic WWII-era fighter planes, particularly the North American P-51 Mustang.

The aircraft is armed with six machine guns, likely modelled on the AN/M2 Browning machine gun, and missile launchers similar to the M10 triple-tube rocket launchers can be added.

Despite its older design, the plane is extremely quick. The plane's single V12 engine provides great mobility and speed, but its agility is comparable to that of other tiny propeller-powered planes in the game, such as the Mallard.

4) Besra

Besra is a military trainer plane that arrived in GTA Online with the San Andreas Flight School Update. Several military jet trainer aircraft served as inspiration for the aircraft. It looks quite similar to the McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk single-engine jet trainer and the BAE Systems Hawk, from which the T-45 was derived.

The aircraft has outstanding maneuverability and speed. The plane's top speed is exceptionally high, making it the game's third-fastest aircraft (only behind the Lazer), but it has superior acceleration, allowing it to take off much faster.

It boasts very responsive controls, allowing the user to do numerous aerobatic manoeuvres with ease. Additionally, the plane's controls are extremely delicate and precise.

3) Vestra

Buckingham Vestra is a fixed-wing ultralight jet that is mainly based on the Cirrus Vision SF50, with the Eclipse 500's nose, engines, and windows. The Vestra is a small, personal, very light jet with a rounded nose and bottom hatches for the nose landing gear. It is ideal for players who don't want to attract attention to themselves while flying.

Due to its compact size and short wingspan, Vestra is an extremely agile plane. The powerful engines, combined with its overall dimensions, produce an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, resulting in a quick and light aircraft.

The Vestra is also one of the most maneuvrable aircraft in the game, rivaling the Mallard in this regard. It changes direction and does aileron rolls incredibly quickly, and can glide better than imagined, thanks to responsive controls.

This makes the Vestra perfect for air races, stunts or flying in the heart of the city, and it has a practically instant throttle response compared to most aircraft, which take a few seconds to respond once the engine starts up.

2) Seabreeze

The Western Seabreeze is a seaplane that appears in GTA Online as part of the GTA Online: Smuggler's Run update. Seabreeze is clearly based on the Seawind 300c, as evidenced by the wingtips, cabin canopy, and undercarriage configuration. Its name is also a pun on "Seawind," the company that makes the real-life version of the aircraft.

Despite its unconventional design and simple powertrain, the Seabreeze has excellent speed and control, even matching comparable fast propeller aircraft such as the Mallard or the Howard NX-25.

Players should, however, regularly correct their pitch angle, as it frequently pitches down at cruise speeds, especially when experiencing turbulence.

Unsuprisingly, the Seabreeze can be totally submerged and boasts excellent water resistance. When the player wants to bring the plane from sea to land, its amphibious capabilities and tricycle landing undercarriage provide a lot of flexibility.

1) Tula

Mammoth Tula is an amphibious V/STOL flying boat that was also featured in GTA Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update.

Tula's fuselage, cockpit, and undercarriage are based on the Kaman K-16B (which is a modified VTOL Grumman G-21 Goose), with the wings, four-engine layout, and tilt-wing feature borrowed from the LTV XC-142, an experimental V/STOL transport aircraft.

The Tula accelerates slowly in forwarding flight, but can attain decent speeds, comparable to the Cuban 800 or the Velum. It has good handling and can perform decent manoeuvres, but its heavy weight prevents it from performing stunts for long periods of time.

But even if players think that its performance is not as great as other aircraft in the game, it is really hard to deny that the Tula is one of the most versatile vehicles as it has both VTOL capabilities like the Hydra and amphibious capabilities like the Dodo combined into one. Moreover, for many players, the Tula also looks very aesthetically pleasing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Edited by Atul S