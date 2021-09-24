How to fly a Dodo in GTA 3 on PC

Flying a Dodo in GTA 3 is one of the most difficult tasks in the entire game because its controls are hard to follow.

Some GTA 3 players have wild imaginations. They don't want to limit themselves to the size and scope of Liberty City. Some players want to take to the skies. GTA 3 doesn't offer much in the way of flying vehicles. The only option available is the infamous Dodo.

Due to its short wingspan, Dodos will not stay in the air for long. GTA 3 even keeps track of how long players can remain airborne. It's unlike any other flying vehicle in the series. Nonetheless, determined players can find a way to fly it. They need to understand the control scheme on PC.

How GTA 3 players can fly a Dodo plane on PC

Dodo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dodos are not easy to fly, but it can be done. Keep in mind that such controls are only relevant to PC users.

Basic controls

PC players should understand the basic vehicle controls:

Up : W / Joystick 2

: W / Joystick 2 Down : S / Joystick 3

: S / Joystick 3 Left : A

: A Right: D

Standard control schemes can also be changed at any time. GTA 3 players should also know the specific control buttons for the Dodo:

Dodo Up : NUM9

: NUM9 Dodo Down: NUM6

Now get off the runway:

Accelerate on a long and flat surface

Hold both the Dodo Down button (NUM6)

Let go of the key once sparks lie beneath the Dodo

Players will now be airborne. However, ensure the plane's nose stays parallel to the ground. If it raises itself too high, the Dodo will head downward. Maintain balance.

Making turns might seem difficult since the Dodo will move out of control. Regardless, GTA 3 players need to remain calm. Repeatedly tap the Dodo Down key (NUM6) to reposition.

To land the plane, press the Dodo Up key (NUM9). Press the key gradually. Otherwise, the aircraft will spiral and crash. Players can land on the airstrip or the streets of Liberty City.

Why is the Dodo so difficult to control?

The main problem with the Dodo is its short wingspan. GTA 3 players will not stay in the air for long. Plane wings enable these flying vehicles to remain airborne. However, a short wingspan will significantly reduce the flight time.

GTA 3 players may have a hard time getting this plane to fly. Nonetheless, it can be done with trial and error. It can also be a rewarding experience. Once they master this skill, players can go anywhere they want.

Spawn locations

Players should visit Francis International Airport. A Dodo can be found in one of the hangars. It's recognizable by its short wingspan and red color scheme. The aircraft is also relatively small.

Alternatively, players can also complete the Portland Import/Export Garage. The Dodo will show up there.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen