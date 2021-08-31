Why do GTA 3 players overlook Shoreside Vale?

GTA 3 players often forget about Shoreside Vale for various reasons, namely because it’s the last island in the game.

Most GTA 3 players remember Portland, since it’s the starting location. Some of them may even reach Staunton Island. However, Shoreside Vale tends to be forgotten. This residential area is mostly known for the final mission in the game, The Exchange. That’s all it has going for it.

Out of all the islands in the GTA series, Shoreside Vale is often the least talked about. Even final areas like Las Venturas make a memorable impact. There are many reasons why Shoreside Vale is left on the wayside.

Why is Shoreside Vale overlooked by GTA 3 players?

Here is Cedar Grove in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shoreside Vale is a beautiful place. It offers a natural landscape that isn't found anywhere in GTA 3. Unfortunately, most players never get to see it in its glory. Shoreside Vale doesn't see many visitors, and unless GTA 3 players intend to complete the game, most will never set foot in this area.

Here are a few reasons why:

The final island for players to explore

Shoreside Vale is the last unlockable area in GTA 3. What players should keep in mind is that not everyone will complete the game.

GTA 3 is already a difficult game, especially in Staunton Island. It's arguably the hardest in the entire series, which is no easy accomplishment. Some players may end up frustrated with their lack of progress, since GTA 3 missions often have strict time limits and brutal enemies.

These players may not even bother finishing the rest of the game. Most casual players have never seen Shoreside Vale. At most, they might catch a glimpse of it in the far off distance.

A noticeable lack of missions

While a few missions have taken place at the airport, Shoreside Vale remains largely untouched. The only story mission relevant to the island is the final one. Otherwise, there isn't much left to do beyond a few rampages.

There is an optional mission string by D-Ice, leader of the Red Jacks. He does offer plenty of interesting missions for GTA 3 players. However, that doesn't excuse the lack of content on this island. Without D-Ice, the location would be even more lonely than it already is.

That's pretty much it for Shoreside Vale. From a story perspective, Portland and Staunton Island feel more complete. Meanwhile, this area feels like it was created at the last minute. Most of it is already taken up by the airport. Originally, it was meant for Staunton Island.

Sadly, it lacks attention to detail

Wichita Gardens (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of Shoreside Vale is made of wide open spaces. From Cochrane Dam to Francis International Airport, there isn't much to do there. The lack of missions is certainly not helping its case. A few of them are basic rampages, which can be found everywhere else in the game.

It definitely feels like Rockstar Games didn't have a lot of time to flesh out the area. The GTA 3 beta map shows a lack of detail for Shoreside Vale, unlike the other two islands. This suggests that the developers spent the least amount of time on this location, and it definitely shows in the final product.

Shoreside Vale deserved more attention. As it stands, it remains mostly forgotten by GTA 3 players. Liberty City Stories, however, does offer more variety in Shoreside Vale. It has that going for it, at the very least.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

