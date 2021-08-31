5 best GTA 3 mods for PC (August 2021)

For many GTA fans, the first foray into the series began with GTA 3. Back when it came out, few games were as exciting to play as this one. It founded the open-world sandbox genre and cemented Rockstar's position in the industry.

The PC port of GTA 3, which first came out in 2003, has several disadvantages over the original PS2 version. It has several missing features, as well as leftover issues that have never been fixed. The graphics and gameplay are also some aspects of the game that haven't aged well.

Few players would like to play the vanilla game without any modifications or fixes. Hence, this article features some of the best GTA 3 mods for players to enjoy the game in 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 3: 5 of the best mods for the game as of August 2021

5) Go-Inside-Vehicles Mod

Inside the subway train in GTA 3 (Image via The GTA Place)

This mod does what its name suggests. Players can get access to the interiors of the subway train, Yankee, Mule, and Ambulance. This is certainly an impressive feature for a game that is two decades old.

Download it from here

4) GTA 3 Natural HD Textures

Improved textures in GTA 3 (Image via Mod DB)

This mod replaces the in-game graphics with upscaled HD textures. It is almost essential to install a graphics mod before playing GTA 3. The Renderware engine games don't live up to today's standards, and GTA 3 is inarguably one of the worst-looking ones.

Installing this mod makes the game bearable on today's higher resolution monitors.

Download it from here

3) Auto-Save

GTA 3 is already an insanely difficult game. To make it worse, the game lacks any autosave functionality and can crash quite often. If this happens right after completing a mission, it is extremely frustrating.

Installing this mod makes sure that players won't suffer from this issue. Hence, it is considered a rather important mod to have. Despite what the description says, the autosave is always made in Slot 1 and not Slot 7.

Download it from here

2) The Essential Fixes

Quite aptly named, this is a compilation mod pack that includes all the vital mods together. It has all the vital mods like SilentPatch and SkyGFX alongside a host of other essential and optional fixes.

The bugs-riddled game can be played without any issues whatsoever after installing this mod.

Download it from here

1) GTA III Anniversary Edition

Rockstar released an Android and iOS port for GTA 3 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. This game has a host of improvements and fixes that the PC and console versions don't.

There have been plenty of mobile to PC ports that aren't very well-made. This is the best out of the lot, even though it's not a complete conversion.

Download it from here

Edited by Nikhil Vinod