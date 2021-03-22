GTA III on Android: File size, system requirements, link and more, in 2021

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of GTA III, the developers of the game, Rockstar Games, have brought the title to mobile gaming platforms.

GTA III might not be as celebrated as the other major GTA titles, but it is definitely worth a try. GTA III gives its players the freedom to explore the dark underworld of Liberty City.

If the main-story missions get tiring, players can take a break and take part in numerous side-activities. The open-world gameplay allows players to explore the criminal empire that GTA III has to offer.

Image via Canal do Diego (YouTube)

The first few missions of GTA III are easy to complete, but it gets more difficult with the progress of the game. Players are provided with the necessary equipment required to complete the missions.

Players can customize the controls as per their preference. They can also use Bluetooth or USB controllers if they do not prefer to use their touch-screens.

GTA III on Android: Requirements

The file size of GTA III is 1.3 GB. Players are, however, advised to have at least 1.5 GB of free space so that there is no problem when it comes to the installation of the game. The title requires Android version 7.0 or above.

Users also need to keep in mind that this game is meant for players above the age of 17, as it has a certain amount of mature content. GTA III has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

An amount of INR 121 is what fans will have to pay to purchase GTA III for their Android device. They can download the game by clicking here.

